Dr. Dre’s divorce proceedings have been quite the roller coaster for him and his ex-wife Nicole Young. In addition to dealing with the end of their union, Dre has also experienced being hospitalized with a serious condition and got the unfortunate news of his grandmother’s passing.

In the last update in Dre and Nicole’s battle in court, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay Nicole nearly $300k in spousal support in addition to her attorney fees. According to TMZ, Dre was enraged on Monday when he was served with legal documents in connection to the divorce while he laid the woman who raised him to rest.

TMZ reports Dre was at a Los Angeles cemetery when a process server approached him with legal documents from Nicole’s attorney’s. The documents reportedly addressed a dispute over how much Dre was ordered to pay for Nicole’s attorney fee’s, stating he owes her $1,223,567 to square things away with her legal team.

According to the documents, Dre has only payed $335,433 of the $1,550,000 in attorney fees he was ordered to pay by the judge.

Sources close to Dre claim the process ever approached him at the burial site while Dre was standing by his grandmother’s casket. Sources close to Nicole, however, claim the server waited until after the burial was over and caught up to Dre in the parking lot.

While we cannot confirm the exact timeline of when the papers were served, both sides confirmed with TMZ that the exchange went down at the cemetery.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Dr. Dre Was Reportedly Served Legal Documents In Connection To Divorce Settlement During Grandmother’s Burial appeared first on The Shade Room.