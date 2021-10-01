DP World sees no quick end to global shipping bottlenecks

Article content

DUBAI — Dubai ports giant DP World sees no early end to global shipping disruptions that have pushed up freight rates and caused congestion at ports, its chairman said on Friday.

A global shortage of shipping containers, caused by combination of supply chain disruptions from pandemic lockdowns and an unexpectedly rapid recovery in demand, is also likely to intensify.

“I really don’t think it’s going to be resolved this year,” said DP World’s Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Bin Sulayem, who said it was unclear when the disruptions would end, told Reuters the company was dealing with delays but that unlike other ports its terminals were not congested.