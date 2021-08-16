Downbeat Outlook Shouldn’t Dissuade You From Owning Baidu Shares By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Downbeat Outlook Shouldn’t Dissuade You From Owning Baidu Shares



As Baidu (NASDAQ:) stock hovers near short-term lows, prospective investors should seize the opportunity in light of impressive quarterly fiscal stats.China’s popular Internet search engine, Baidu BIDU>, is known as a tech titan. Nevertheless, the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic has put pressure on a wide range of companies and stocks – and BIDU stock isn’t immune to this.

Another concern would be China’s increased regulatory scrutiny over tech firms during the past few months. On top of that, some traders might be worried about delisting threats for Chinese companies by U.S. regulators.

On the other hand, investors should credit Baidu for expanding its horizons. For instance, the company ventured into the artificial intelligence space last year, and also launched an autonomous taxi service in China.

Continue reading on StockNews