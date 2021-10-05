Down More Than 20% Year to Date, Buy These 4 Stocks for an End of the Year Rebound By StockNews

© Reuters. Down More Than 20% Year to Date, Buy These 4 Stocks for an End of the Year Rebound



The market, which appeared impervious to negative news earlier this year, witnessed the largest monthly decline in September since March 2020. However, given the expectation of a strong third-quarter earnings season and a potent catalyst with the infrastructure bill and reconciliation package, the market could see a solid rebound later this year. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound stocks Lufax Holdings (LU), Addus HomeCare (ADUS), Tupperware Brands (NYSE:), and Outbrain Inc. (OB), which have slumped more than 20% year-to-date, could witness a solid upside.The S&P 500 has spent much of 2021 in an upswing, continuing its strong performance after recovering from the pandemic-led slump in the first quarter of 2020. However, September marked the index’s worst month since March 2020.

Since the upcoming third-quarter earnings season is expected to be strong and the proposed infrastructure spending is expected to boost the performance of several sectors, the market could bounce back from the September slump.

Given this backdrop, we believe fundamentally sound stocks Lufax Holdings Ltd. (LU), Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS), Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), and Outbrain Inc. (OB), which are down by more than 24% this year, could witness a steady rebound in the coming months. So, these stocks could be great bets now.

Continue reading on StockNews