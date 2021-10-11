Down 17% in the Past 3 Months, Should You Buy the Dip in T-Mobile? By StockNews

© Reuters. Down 17% in the Past 3 Months, Should You Buy the Dip in T-Mobile?



Mobile communication services provider T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:) has been trying to expand its services across the country through various growth strategies. However, its shares have dipped more than 17% in price over the past three months. Given that the company is currently battling a lawsuit, and considering its weak fundamentals and poor growth prospects, is the stock worth owning now? Read more to find out.T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), in Bellevue, Wash., along with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company caters to approximately 102.1 million consumers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale sectors with voice, message, and internet services. The company is adopting diversified growth strategies to expand its 5G network to bring fast and wireless services across the country.

However, the stock has declined 10.1% in price over the past year and 17.5% over the past three months.

Furthermore, closing the last trading session at $121.22, TMUS’ stock is trading 19.3% below its 52-week price high of $150.20 which it hit on July 16, 2021, indicating bearish sentiment. In addition, an ongoing class-action lawsuit related to a data breach could raise investor concerns surrounding the stock. Moreover, given the stock’s steep valuation and weak fundamentals, it could be a risky bet now.

