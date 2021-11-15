Dow Futures Up 100 Pts; Musk Sales Drag Tesla Further Down By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, rebounding after the first losing week in six, ahead of the release of the latest U.S. retail sales figures along with earnings from major retailers.

At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the contract was up 100 points, or 0.3%, traded 11 points, or 0.2%, higher, while climbed 35 points, or 0.2%.

The three major indices snapped a five-week winning streak last week, weighed by increased expectations of early interest rate hikes after consumer price data showed inflation running at historic levels.

The blue chip ended down 0.6%, the broad-based closed 0.3% lower, and the tech-heavy down 0.7%.

U.S. has surged to the highest level in over 30 years and data on Friday showed that fell to its lowest in a decade this month, as higher prices eroded living standards.

With this in mind, investors will focus on October data, due out on Tuesday, with economists expecting an increase of 1.1%, after a 0.7% rise in September.

Additionally, a number of major retailers, including Home Depot (NYSE:), Walmart (NYSE:), Target (NYSE:) and Macy’s (NYSE:), are due to report quarterly earnings this week, with extra scrutiny likely ahead of the start of the holiday shopping season.

Ahead of this, Tesla (NASDAQ:) will be in the spotlight after CEO Elon Musk sold more of the electric car manufacturer’s stock on Friday, bringing his total sales for the week to 6.4 million shares amounting to $6.9 billion.

Also of interest Monday will be the between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, given the level of distrust that currently exists between the globe’s two economic powerhouses.

Crude prices fell Monday, weighed by the possibility of additional U.S. supply as well as the continued strength of the U.S. dollar.

Speculation that the Biden administration will authorize the release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices has been rife since the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies decided to stick to its plan of a gradual output increase at its last meeting earlier this month.

Additionally, the U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by six to 556 in the week to Nov. 12, its highest level since April 2020, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes.

By 7:05 AM ET, the January futures contract traded 1.4% lower at $78.58 a barrel, while the contract fell 1.6% to $80.88.

Additionally, fell 0.2% to $1,864.15/oz, while traded largely flat at 1.1450.