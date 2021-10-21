Dow Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Dow Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Dow reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Dow announced earnings per share of $2.75 on revenue of $14.84B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.56 on revenue of $14.26B.

Dow shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 16.10% from its 52 week high of $71.38 set on May 18. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 16.35% from the start of the year.

Dow follows other major Basic Materials sector earnings this month

Dow’s report follows an earnings beat by PPG Industries on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $4.37B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $4.26B.

Akzo Nobel ADR had missed expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $0.3611 on revenue of $2.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.3829 on revenue of $2.95B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar