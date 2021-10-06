Double Dates Lead To Another Double Elimination That Has Someone Crying Foul After Their Cheating Past Is Exposed In Episode 3 Of ‘Love Locked!’

Roommates, we have entered our third week with our “Love Locked” contestants and things are heating up—as more people are being eliminated on the quest to possibly find true love. In the latest episode of “Love Locked” the sexy singles go on a series of double dates, but things go left when the double elimination exposes one contestant’s cheating past.

To further a love connection, the remaining “Love Locked” contestants are informed that they will be paired up on double dates to get to know each other better. However, when one male contestant makes it clear that he is a father to two daughters, some of the ladies who were hoping he was their match appear to have second thoughts.

Although, the biggest drama comes later in the episode when the men in the house learn that the women have been withholding secrets—and one lady has a scandalous past that many are shocked to discover. Not only did the lady in question cheat in the past…but it was also on TV!

Keeping in line with the show’s rules, she was eliminated by the men on the show along with her perfect match. So, which female contestant do you think cheated on her old boo? Who was her perfect match that has also left the house? Which double date was the best?

You’ll have to watch this week’s episode of “Love Locked” to find out who gets shown the door and who everyone is fighting over every Monday at 5PM PST!

