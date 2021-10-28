Dorit Kemsley Seen In First Photo After Robbery – Hollywood Life

‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley kept a low profile outside her Encino, CA home in first sighting since being held at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Dorit Kemsley was recently spotted outside her Encino, CA home looking somber after being reportedly held at gunpoint on Wednesday night. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen wearing a grey hoodie and holding her phone up to her ear, although it wasn’t clear whether or not she was talking to someone. The 45-year-old — who typically shows off her glammed up style — walked back into her house in the notably dressed-down look, keeping away from the public eye.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother-of-two was a victim of a home invasion and robbery in her Encino Hills mansion on Wednesday Oct. 27. The Los Angeles police confirmed to HollywoodLife that three unidentified male intruders broke in around 10:50pm as Dorit and her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were sleeping. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” Dorit begged the intruders, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m a mother.”

“Kill her,” one of the men allegedly responded.

A spokesperson for LA Police told HL that at this time, no arrests have been made and they would also not confirm that the reality star was held at gunpoint. The thieves allegedly tore apart the Encino Hills mansion for 20 minutes before escaping with Dorit’s jewelry and handbags, after which Dorit called the police and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, who was staying in London at the time. A representative for Dorit did not return a request for comment from HL at the time of publication.

Dorit is known on and off RHOBH for her glamorous lifestyle, showcasing her various labels and enormous closet with fans. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ David Parnes, who is helping her sell her current home, even revealed the Nektaria bridal designer owns more clothes than Mariah Carey!

“Finding her her house was not an easy thing,” David told HL during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Sept. 3. “Because Dorit needs a huge closet because she has more clothes and more glam than I think I’ve ever seen in my whole life. More than Mariah Carey, I’m telling you.”