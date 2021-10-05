Dorinda Medley Fights Vickey Gunvalson & Jill Zarin On ‘All-Stars’ – Hollywood Life

The set of ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars wasn’t without drama! While filming, some of the women butted heads during the shoots.

It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives season without at least a little bit of beef! Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, 56, supposedly got into a bit of drama with fellow RHONY star Jill Zarin, 57, and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, 59, while filming the upcoming season of Real Housewives All-Stars, a source close to show revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Even though everyone planned to get along nicely while filming, problems started very quickly after arriving. It sounds like some of the issues came from the fact that Jill’s presence was a surprise. “The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there. Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but it but that’s not how it went,” the source said. “The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.”

Vicki also supposedly ran into issues with many of her other co-stars. “Vicki didn’t get along with anyone other than Tamra [Judge],” the source said. They also revealed that Vicki had been “struggling” due to her fiancé of two years Steve Lodge calling off their engagement in September. “She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset.,” the source said.

While Dorinda may have had run-ins with some of her co-stars, it sounds like Brandi Glanville had a great time with all the ladies and avoided drama throughout filming. “Brandi surprisingly got along with people and a lot of the girls were worried at first but she was far more gracious and kind than anyone would’ve imagined,” the source said.

Other than the upcoming Real Housewives All-Stars season, Dorinda also recently released a memoir, appropriately titled Make It Nice. During an interview with HollywoodLife’s Real Housewives podcast Pay Attention, Puh-lease, she teased a potential return to RHONY. “Never say never,” she said.