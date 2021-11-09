DoorDash to buy Finland food delivery startup in over $8 billion deal

Article content

DoorDash Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based rival Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about 7 billion euros ($8.09 billion), as the biggest U.S. food delivery company looks to expand its international footprint.

Shares in DoorDash jumped 4% after the bell.

The food delivery industry booked outsized sales gains during 2020 as lockdowns drove people to order in more, with experts saying ordering habits have likely changed permanently and companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub Inc are expected to show solid growth for several years.