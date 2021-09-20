DoorDash Announces Plans To Deliver Alcohol

#Roommates, just before the holiday season officially kicks off, DoorDash is coming through with a way to keep all your parties and functions lit! According to a recent announcement, DoorDash has likely delighted many customers by confirming that the company will now deliver alcohol.

@Forbes reports, in an effort to keep up with competitors such as Postmates, Instacart and Drizly, DoorDash has officially decided to get into the alcohol game, meaning that the popular food delivery service will now give customers the option to have alcohol delivered directly to their homes. DoorDash also stated via press release that the brand new feature will be available for more than 100 million people throughout 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia.

However, it should be noted that before you attempt to turn up and have your alcohol brought directly to you, DoorDash made it clear that all customers must go through a “rigorous” ID verification process “prior to checkout and multiple ID check points along the delivery to ensure customers are of legal age.” Additionally, all alcohol orders can be bundled with food orders.

Customers will also have the option to choose from over 30,000 alcohol products, including select wines, beers and various liquors from a collection of thousands of stores and restaurants throughout the country.

DoorDash Director of Alcohol Strategy & Operations, Caitlin Macnamara, spoke about the company’s new venture. “Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents’ homes. Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers.”

