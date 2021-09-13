Don’t Worry Darling First Look And Release Date

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles together is already magical.
Olivia dropped the literal 11-second look at Don’t Worry Darling on her Twitter and Instagram, and when I say I was very much unprepared for it, I mean it.
Even though the teaser isn’t very long, we get to see Florence Pugh doing what she does best, giving us a complex female character who I’ll surely be crying over.
We also see Florence and Harry Styles making out, which I think I speak for everyone when I say, “Wow!”
Also, the teaser is set to Florence Pugh singing, just in case you weren’t already on the floor like me.
Don’t Worry Darling will follow an unhappy housewife (Florence Pugh) in the 1950s as she discovers some dark truths, while her husband (Harry Styles) hides his own secrets.
Olivia Wilde directed the film, while Katie Silberman and Carey and Shane Van Dyke penned the script.
If this was my reaction to a teaser, I can’t imagine how I’ll do once a full-length trailer comes out or the movie, but I guess we should all start preparing now because everyone seems to be freaking out alongside me.
Anyway, I know it’s a while from now, but Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters on Sept. 23, 2022. But, until then, it’s time to rewatch this teaser over and over again.
TV and Movies
