Don’t Look Up Netflix New Clip

If the cast didn’t convince you of how wild this movie will be, then the exclusive clip is sure to do the trick. In the video — titled “Sit Tight and Assess” — we see scientists JLaw (Dr. Kate Dibiasky) and Leo (Dr. Randall Mindy) trying to convince Madame President Meryl of an imminent apocalypse via hurtling astroid toward Earth.
But…she’s less than impressed, and so is her Chief of Staff — a hilarious Jonah. As a panicked Dr. Mindy begins rattling off scientific facts about the asteroid, Jonah’s Jason Orlean dozes off.
And when the doctors, along with Rob’s Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, insist that the chance of the asteroid’s collision with the planet is 99.78%, all the government members can focus on is the .22% possibility it doesn’t hit Earth.
That’s when Meryl’s character chimes in with an iconic, “At this very moment, I say we sit tight and assess.” Which basically prompts everyone to repeat the phrase “sit tight and assess” with varying degrees of authority and credulity.
I have many thoughts on this clip including, but not limited to: 1. Let’s acknowledge JLaw’s bangs. 2. In the one-and-a-half minute clip we have of Jonah, he’s absolutely killing this role, because he is an icon. 3. If we were ever in an asteroid-crisis situation, I’m 99.78% sure this is how our government would respond. 4. Jennifer Lawrence and her bangs.
Welp, that’s it from me! See y’all on Dec. 24.
