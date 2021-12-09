Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film

Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.

Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.

Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth”.

The clip, published on Tuesday, features DiCaprio and Lawrence exchanging tense looks as they prepare to step off from what appears to be a spaceship.

In addition to the two actors, the cast reportedly includes a host of big names such as Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, and Ron Perlman.

A specific release date for Don’t Look Up has yet to be announced. 

Other Netflix releases planned for 2021 include Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God. For a full list, click here.

