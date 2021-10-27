Don’t get bearish on Bitcoin just yet, says veteran trader who called 2018 crash By Cointelegraph

(BTC) may have printed a classic “head and shoulders” pattern but bulls could still win, says veteran trader Peter Brandt.

In a tweet on Oct. 27, Brandt, famous for his accuracy when it comes to BTC price predictions, refused to flip bearish on Bitcoin.

chart showing “head and shoulders” pattern. Source: Peter Brandt/ Twitter (NYSE:)