Don’t Believe the Doomsayers By StockNews

August was showing some solid gains before Monday’s sell off thanks to the weak Retail Sales report. The overall decline of the S&P 500 (SPY) doesn’t look too painful at -0.71%. However, the more closely tied the company is to the consumer…the more dramatic the losses. Like the -2.84% showing for the S&P Retail ETF (XRT). Gladly not everything is doom and gloom as I will explain in this week’s commentary. Read on for more.(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the Reitmeister Total Return newsletter).

The monthly Retail Sales report came out this morning a few notches worse than expected at -1.1%. Couple that with my note on Friday about how shockingly bad the Consumer Sentiment report was and you have some extra questions marks floating around about the health of the consumer.

Yes, that notion hurt the overall market on Monday. In particular all the consumer oriented names got pounded. Not even safe haven names like Home Depot (NYSE:) and Target (NYSE:) were spared the lashings.

