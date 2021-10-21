Donald Trump To Start His Own Social Media Platform, ‘TRUTH’

After being banned on Twitter, Facebook, and a few other social media platforms, Donald Trump has created his own platform, “TRUTH,” according to People.

A message was posted on Trump’s website that stated its mission is “to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”

Starting in November, a beta version of TRUTH will be available by invitation only. A national rollout is “expected in the first quarter of 2022,” the press release stated.

Trump says he’s looking forward to speaking on the TRUTH app.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon,” the former president said in the press release. “TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

According to People, it’s reported that users can use their profile to “express your unique personality.” It also states the TRUTH feed “contains posts from all those you follow brought to life with the help of thumbnail photos, links, and more.”

In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump stated that the TRUTH “platform for everyone to express their feelings.”

If you recall, Trump was banned from social media after the Jan. 6th insurrection, in which his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

