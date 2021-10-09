Donald Trump Suggests Haitian Migrants Entering U.S. “Probably Have AIDS”

Former President Donald Trump recently launched a baseless attack against Haitian immigrants entering the United States. While speaking on Fox News, the businessman suggested that hundreds of thousands Haitians are “flowing in” and “probably have AIDS.”

Trump used a primetime television interview on Thursday evening with host Sean Hannity to make his baseless claims. In addition to his comment on health, he gave a supposed warning to Americans saying allowing Haitians to enter the U.S. is “like a death wish for our country.”

“Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem,” Trump said live on Fox News.

“AIDS is a step beyond, AIDS is a real bad problem. “So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. And if you look at the stats, and if you look at the numbers, take a look what’s happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS.”

It’s unclear where Trump is sourcing his information. Nothing he said has supporting evidence. This doesn’t include the accuracy of Haitian immigrants and migrants actively entering the U.S.

Still, according to Business Insider, his remarks echo similar comments he previously made about Haitians while serving as U.S. president. This includes his 2017 comments when he said 15,000 Haitian immigrants given a US visa “all have AIDS” per The New York Times. At the time, the White House pushed back by denying that he used those words specifically.

Then, in 2018, he lashed out at Haitian immigrants against The Washington Post reported. Trump called Haiti a “sh*thole” country and later owned up on Twitter to using what he called “tough” language.

Moreover, Business Insider reports statistically low numbers of HIV cases among Haitians per data from the United Nations. Apparently, the prevalence of HIV is only about 1.9 percent among Haitian adults aged 15 to 49. It surpasses the global rate of 0.7 percent, but is reportedly steadily declining in recent years.

