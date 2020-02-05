Donald Trump suggests dictatorship in response to being acquitted in trial by political trial

%MINIFYHTMLf9dd12416be4cf5fddc3e4a87caea75f11% %MINIFYHTMLf9dd12416be4cf5fddc3e4a87caea75f12%

WENN / Instar

The president is called for insinuating that he wants to rule the US. UU. More than the law allows in your tweet after being declared innocent of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Up News Info –

Donald Trump celebrates the outcome of his political trial with another controversial tweet. The president, who was acquitted by the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday, February 5, turned to Twitter to publish an edited version of the animated cover of TIME in response to the votes.

The video presents alleged boards for Trump's future election campaign that goes beyond 2020. His version of the animated video ends with an image of the president standing behind a board that suggests he wants to continue governing the United States until 90,000, before that says: "Trump 4eva".

%MINIFYHTMLf9dd12416be4cf5fddc3e4a87caea75f13% %MINIFYHTMLf9dd12416be4cf5fddc3e4a87caea75f14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLf9dd12416be4cf5fddc3e4a87caea75f15% %MINIFYHTMLf9dd12416be4cf5fddc3e4a87caea75f16%

Since then, many have taken this as a sign that he wants to lead the country as a dictator. "Joking about dictatorships is * so * Funny Donald," his tweet reacted sarcastically. "You are a shame and a shame, you will never defeat the Republican."

"My God, he definitely wants to be a dictator. I can't believe he posted this on his Twitter account, thinking about it, yes, I can believe it," wrote another. Someone else commented: "There goes that dictator mentality again. Exactly what you want to see in a president."

A fourth user commented: "Trump celebrates by telling us that he plans to violate the United States Constitution by staying in the White House forever. Every Republican senator who voted to acquit Trump is complicit in all Trump's future crimes."

"You cannot tell me that this man is not a real-life villain," said another about the president, while others think he is not completely innocent of the crimes he is accused of. "Absolution is not exemption, fool. You are stained with political judgment for the rest of your miserable life," said an anti-Trump in his post.

After two weeks of deliberation, the United States Senate concluded the trial trial on Wednesday, February 5. He was found not guilty of both charges and two-thirds of the Senate found him innocent, which means he will remain in the office until the end of his first term in November 2020.