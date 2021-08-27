Donald Trump Says Attack In Kabul ‘Would Not Have Happened If I Were Your President’

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

If it’s one thing Trump will do, that’s get his message out by any means necessary. Though he’s banned from social media, the former president stated that had still been POTUS the suicide bombings outside of Kabul’s airport that took place on Thursday.

In a video a little over two minutes, the former president released an exclusive statement to Fox News and said, “These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said. “They sacrificed themselves for the country that they love, racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm’s way. They died as American heroes and our nation will honor their memory forever.”

He went on to say, “We know what you did, we know how brave you were, and we thank you, we salute you, and we honor you for all time.”

Later in his message, after speaking on the traumatic event, Donnie stated, “This tragedy should never have taken place. It should never have happened, and it would not have happened, if I were your president.”

A commenter responded and said, “Okay so you let us get covid instead! Next.” Someone else added, “I don’t fw trump but he is speaking facts. He woulda BEEN bombed tf outta Afghanistan. Y’all know it’s true but y’all just hate him so u don’t wanna agree.”

This comes hours after President Biden released a statement about the bombing. He stated, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

CNN reports that the explosions occurred on Thursday outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport and at nearby Baron Hotel in Afghanistan. In addition to the accounted deaths, the explosions injured 18 U.S. service members and about 140 Afghans. In his address, Biden said the fallen service members are “heroes.”

“They’re a part of the bravest, most capable, most selfless military in the face of the Earth,” Biden said. “They’re a part of, simply what I call, the backbone of America. They’re the spine of America.”

This tragedy presented itself amid efforts by the United States to withdraw troops and personnel by August 31. More than 101,000 people have reportedly been evacuated from the war-torn country since the end of July

