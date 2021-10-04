Donald Trump Files Motion Against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Restore His Account

It’s been nine months since Donald Trump has been able to let his Twitter fingers go to work, and it looks like he’s ready to get back to it. If y’all recall, Donnie’s Twitter account was suspended in January following the storming of the U.S. Capitol, a move deemed “indefinite” in alignment with the platform’s guidelines.

According to Politico, Donnie has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to retinstate his account. His attorney’s filed a motion on Friday seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. The injunction states that Twitter is violating Trump’s First Amendment rights by censoring him.

“Plaintiff Donald J. Trump respectfully moves for a preliminary injunction directing, inter alia, Defendant Twitter, Inc. and all persons acting in concert with Defendant to reinstate Plaintiff’s access to Defendant’s social media platform(s),” the filing states.

The filing also alleges Jack Dorsey was “coerced by members of the United States Congress” to suspend his access to the platform.

“[Twitter] exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate,” the filling states.

Shortly after Twitter suspended Trump’s accounts, he was banned from various other social media sites including Facebook, Snapchat, and Youtube. Prior to his Twitter ban. Trump had 88 million followers.

