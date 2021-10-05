Donald Trump Falls Off Forbes’ List Of America’s Richest People For The First Time In 25 Years

Say it isn’t so! Former President Donald Trump has done many things in his career, but this here is a first when it comes to not having the coins. Before his presidency, Donald was recognized as a successful businessman and owner of the popular Trump Tower hotel chain. For over 25 years, Donnie stayed on the Forbes list for being one of America’s richest people, but that ends now.

According to Forbes, although Donald is worth an estimated $2.5 billion, he is $400 million short of the cutoff to make this year’s Forbes “400 list of America’s richest people.” Last year he landed at number 339 on the list and still has money, but just like the majority of the world, the COVID-19 has affected his coins as well. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been down $600 million. Donald’s technology stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets have thrived during this time, but his big-city properties, which make up the large portion of his fortune, have declined.

Although Donald isn’t on the list, several other successful business owners are. Larry Page, the former CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, lands at number five. Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates is fourth, CEO and Co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerburg is third. CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk is second, and Amazon’s CEO and founder Jeff Bezos grabbed the number one spot.

Forbes also reports that individuals on the list are nearly wealthier than they were last year. What is interesting about the list is that 15 out of the 400 people listed are under thirty years old. The youngest is 29 year old Sam Bankman-Fried, who has a $22.5 billion fortune thanks to the rapid growth of FTX. FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange he founded two years ago in Hong Kong.

Roomies, what do yall think of this list?

