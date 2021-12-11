Don Lemon Says Jussie Smollett Made Up “Too Many Lies” Hours After Guilty Verdict

Well, Don Lemon let it be known where he stands on the verdict of the Jussie Smollett case. On Thursday night’s episode of ‘Don Lemon Tonight,’ he said the actor “had to make up too many lies” while recounting his side of the 2019 incident. Now, people online are commenting on the host’s change of tune. As you might remember, Don showed Jussie support following the initial news of Jussie being attacked.

Don Flips Sides

Hours after Jussie’s guilty verdict, the CNN host spoke with legal analyst Joey Jackson. Don told his viewers Jussie weaved a web during his trial for staging a hate crime.

“He had to make up too many lies as to why he didn’t want to do certain things,” Don said. “To cover. Like another lie – and I guess he got caught up in that because he took the stand himself.”

He continued his commentary saying, “He got angry with the prosecutor as the prosecutor poked holes in his story, calling the only other witnesses liars.”

As previously reported, a jury convicted the “Empire” star on five counts of disorderly conduct on Thursday. The jury deliberated for nine hours before reaching the guilty verdict. Although his class 4 felonies carry a three-year sentence, legal experts believe he won’t face jail time given his previous clean record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Jussie Names Don During Trial

Later in the segment, Don also said Jussie made it more difficult for people to believe “legitimate victims of hate crimes.” But folks are questioning why Don hasn’t addressed Jussie’s mention of his involvement.

During his testimony on Monday, Jussie said Don was the person who told him that police weren’t falling for his racist, homophobic attack narrative. Apparently, the CNN anchor tipped Jussie off via text, per Newsweek.

As of Friday afternoon, the host still hasn’t addressed Jussie’s claims.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Don Lemon Says Jussie Smollett Made Up “Too Many Lies” Hours After Guilty Verdict appeared first on The Shade Room.