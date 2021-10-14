Domino’s Pizza reports surprise fall in U.S. same-store sales as demand slows By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Domino’s Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) – Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Inc reported a surprise drop in U.S. same-store sales on Thursday, signaling a bigger-than-expected slowdown in demand for deliveries as consumers moved away from their pandemic food-ordering habits.

The world’s largest pizza chain reported a 1.9% fall in its U.S. same-store sales during the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 1.89% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company had reported a 17.5% jump in U.S. same-store sales a year earlier.

