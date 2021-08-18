Dominion Water Reserves Acquisition | Financial Post

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a 100% interest in the Source Véo Inc (“Véo”) located in the Province of Québec, through the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all the issued and outstanding shares of Véo in consideration of a payment of $3,300,000 cash. Véo with an authorized annual volume of 400 million of litres, DWR will cumulate 3.7 billion of litres annually. The acquisition will be funded by cash, debt and income from the sale of non-strategic assets (land and buildings).

Véo is strategically located between Ottawa and Montreal at proximity of A50 on 400 acres and operates a 35,000 sq plant drawn from its own source, filtered and bottled in a single operation. The company currently employs 33 people and generate revenues of 2 800 100$ in 2020 (9 month of Covid) and 3 670 400$ in 2019.

Germain Turpin, President CEO of the Corporation, said, “This acquisition is a cornerstone for DWR and his shareholders. From now on, Véo integration will give us the possibility to create synergy with future partners and grow organically at a faster pace. The quality and diversity of our fresh spring water portfolio is unique. We look forward to maximize the value of theses assets.”

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness.

For further information please contact

Jean Gosselin

Phone: 514-707-0223

Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.ca

