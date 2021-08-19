Dolly Parton Was Happy To Fund Moderna’s Covid Vaccine

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“My heart just kind of leads me into where I’m supposed to go.”
Dolly Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center helped out so many people.
The “Jolene” singer’s money helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and Parton revealed why she wanted to do that on the UK show Absolute Radio.
“When the pandemic came out I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise,” she said. “And I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that.”
Parton’s donation helped the Moderna vaccine become one out of the three groundbreaking vaccines that are now being used in the US.
But even though this seems like such a big deal, Parton said she played just a “small part” in getting the Moderna vaccine realized.
“I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become such a monster for all of us,” she said.
“So I was happy to do that. My heart just kind of leads me into where I’m supposed to go and what I’m supposed to do at the time,” Parton continued.
COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise across the United States. There are safety precautions that you can take in your everyday life to prevent getting or giving COVID-19: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get tested regularly. Head to the CDC’s website for information about how to get a COVID-19 test in your state.
You can also visit the CDC’s website to learn more about how and where to get vaccinated in your state.
