Dolly Parton Responded To Lil Nas X’s “Jolene” Cover

The country music legend and icon took to social media to say she is “honored and flattered” by his cover.

As you probably already know, Lil Nas X has been busy the last few weeks promoting his amazing debut album, Montero:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

And as part of the promo tour, Lil Nas X stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where he performed a hauntingly beautiful cover of Dolly Parton’s iconic song “Jolene”:

View this video on YouTube


BBCRadio1VEVO/ youtube.com

For those who don’t know, BBC Radio 1 regularly features artists doing covers of other artists’ classic songs. 

The cover of “Jolene” was met with immediate praise:

That cover of Jolene from @LilNasX is amazing. So damn good. And i don’t gush about folks singing on here but 🔥🔥🔥


Twitter: @AntheaButler

Lil Nas X dropping a cover of Jolene the same hour we find out Elvira’s been in a 19 year long relationship with another woman this is such a huge win for gays everywhere


Twitter: @Turbocrit

But, everybody was dying to know what queen Dolly thought…


Getty Images / Getty Images for ACM

…and we got the answer yesterday, when she posted this picture of herself and Lil Nas X backstage at the CMA Awards in 2019 onto her Instagram (like she made it grid official):

Dolly captioned it by saying how excited she was to hear him cover her song and that it was “really, really good.” As well as adding that she was “honored and flattered” by it:

And to make doubly sure people knew how much she loved Lil Nas X and his “Jolene” cover, she tweeted it out as well:

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX https://t.co/w7vJWGypOp


Twitter: @DollyParton

To which Lil Nas X had this response to her tweet:


Twitter: @LilNasX

I think all of us would have that same reaction if Dolly said she loved us.

Now, I think I can speak for all of us when I say that after this exchange all we need is for these two icons to bless us with a collab! 🙏

