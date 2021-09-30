Dolly Parton Responded To Lil Nas X’s “Jolene” Cover

The country music legend and icon took to social media to say she is “honored and flattered” by his cover.
And as part of the promo tour, Lil Nas X stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where he performed a hauntingly beautiful cover of Dolly Parton’s iconic song “Jolene”:
The cover of “Jolene” was met with immediate praise:
But, everybody was dying to know what queen Dolly thought…
…and we got the answer yesterday, when she posted this picture of herself and Lil Nas X backstage at the CMA Awards in 2019 onto her Instagram (like she made it grid official):
Dolly captioned it by saying how excited she was to hear him cover her song and that it was “really, really good.” As well as adding that she was “honored and flattered” by it:
And to make doubly sure people knew how much she loved Lil Nas X and his “Jolene” cover, she tweeted it out as well:
To which Lil Nas X had this response to her tweet:
Now, I think I can speak for all of us when I say that after this exchange all we need is for these two icons to bless us with a collab! 🙏
