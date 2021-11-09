Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

global supply chains, and U.S. consumer prices galloping ahead.

pressure on factory gate prices in China, which can flow through

patience. Economists expect the numbers to show profound

Wednesday, could also test central bankers’ promises of

Price data, due from both China and the United States on

thinking on the outlook for interest rates.

records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders’

the year’s peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled

SYDNEY — The dollar hovered a little below

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Inflation expectations had tugged real U.S. yields and the

dollar a little lower overnight, particularly against the New

Zealand dollar, but it remains within sight of highs hit on

Friday.

The euro, which had dropped to a 15-month trough

of $1.15135 in the wake of Friday’s strong U.S. jobs figures,

held at $1.1588.

The greenback steadied just above 113 yen. However

it had dropped about 0.7% against the kiwi overnight as traders

stay wary of the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New

Zealand could raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) later this

month.

The kiwi was last steady at $0.7162.

“If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time,”

ANZ analysts said in a note.

“That still seems incongruous with the uncertain global