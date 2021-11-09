Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Nov 08, 2021  •  20 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SYDNEY — The dollar hovered a little below

the year’s peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled

records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders’

thinking on the outlook for interest rates.

Price data, due from both China and the United States on

Wednesday, could also test central bankers’ promises of

patience. Economists expect the numbers to show profound

pressure on factory gate prices in China, which can flow through

global supply chains, and U.S. consumer prices galloping ahead.

Inflation expectations had tugged real U.S. yields and the

dollar a little lower overnight, particularly against the New

Zealand dollar, but it remains within sight of highs hit on

Friday.

The euro, which had dropped to a 15-month trough

of $1.15135 in the wake of Friday’s strong U.S. jobs figures,

held at $1.1588.

The greenback steadied just above 113 yen. However

it had dropped about 0.7% against the kiwi overnight as traders

stay wary of the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New

Zealand could raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) later this

month.

The kiwi was last steady at $0.7162.

“If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time,”

ANZ analysts said in a note.

“That still seems incongruous with the uncertain global

backdrop and cautious tone of other central banks. Still, until

we know the outcome, markets will price in the risk.”

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar had also

firmed overnight and held most of the modest gain to trade at

$0.7410 on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar index was steady at

94.095, about the middle of the range it kept through October.

Bitcoin, which is sometimes seen as an inflation

hedge and has been surging on a wave of positive news, rose to a

record $67,700 in Asia trade, pulling ether with it

to a record $4,800.

Sterling, hammered last week when the Bank of

England surprised markets by holding rates steady, had made

something of a recovery on Monday as world bond markets pared

back some aggressive bets on imminent higher interest rates.

Sterling was last at $1.3561 after falling as low as $1.3425

on Friday.

Ahead of the data, a slew of central bankers are due to

speak later on Tuesday, including European Central Bank

President Christine Lagarde at 1300 GMT and Fed chair Jerome

Powell at 1400 GMT.

Last week, along with the Bank of England surprise, the

Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve pushed back at

markets’ aggressive hike projections and some of the edge has

come off rates’ pricing.

Fed funds futures have pushed back rates lift-off

from around July next year to September or October. Analysts at

Standard Chartered also expect a hike in the third quarter of

next year, but a slow path higher thereafter.

“We suspect that the discussion of rate hikes will subside

for a while. Central banks that give forward guidance discourage

investors from pricing policy moves too far in advance,”

strategists Steve Englander and John Davies said in a note.

“So we expect Fed officials to keep repeating that rate

hikes are not imminent until a move is only a few months away.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0051 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1580 $1.1587 -0.05% -5.22% +1.1591 +1.1581

Dollar/Yen 113.1900 113.2250 +0.00% +9.62% +113.2800 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9138 0.9136 +0.02% +3.29% +0.9140 +0.9128

Sterling/Dollar 1.3552 1.3566 -0.10% -0.80% +1.3567 +1.3553

Dollar/Canadian 1.2454 1.2441 +0.11% -2.19% +1.2455 +1.2442

Aussie/Dollar 0.7398 0.7423 -0.34% -3.83% +0.7423 +0.7397

NZ 0.7151 0.7168 -0.22% -0.40% +0.7165 +0.7152

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR