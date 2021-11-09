Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

Article content
SYDNEY — The dollar hovered a little below
the year’s peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled
records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders’
thinking on the outlook for interest rates.
Price data, due from both China and the United States on
Wednesday, could also test central bankers’ promises of
patience. Economists expect the numbers to show profound
pressure on factory gate prices in China, which can flow through
global supply chains, and U.S. consumer prices galloping ahead.
Article content
Inflation expectations had tugged real U.S. yields and the
dollar a little lower overnight, particularly against the New
Zealand dollar, but it remains within sight of highs hit on
Friday.
The euro, which had dropped to a 15-month trough
of $1.15135 in the wake of Friday’s strong U.S. jobs figures,
held at $1.1588.
The greenback steadied just above 113 yen. However
it had dropped about 0.7% against the kiwi overnight as traders
stay wary of the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand could raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) later this
month.
The kiwi was last steady at $0.7162.
“If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time,”
ANZ analysts said in a note.
“That still seems incongruous with the uncertain global
Article content
backdrop and cautious tone of other central banks. Still, until
we know the outcome, markets will price in the risk.”
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar had also
firmed overnight and held most of the modest gain to trade at
$0.7410 on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar index was steady at
94.095, about the middle of the range it kept through October.
Bitcoin, which is sometimes seen as an inflation
hedge and has been surging on a wave of positive news, rose to a
record $67,700 in Asia trade, pulling ether with it
to a record $4,800.
Sterling, hammered last week when the Bank of
England surprised markets by holding rates steady, had made
something of a recovery on Monday as world bond markets pared
back some aggressive bets on imminent higher interest rates.
Article content
Sterling was last at $1.3561 after falling as low as $1.3425
on Friday.
Ahead of the data, a slew of central bankers are due to
speak later on Tuesday, including European Central Bank
President Christine Lagarde at 1300 GMT and Fed chair Jerome
Powell at 1400 GMT.
Last week, along with the Bank of England surprise, the
Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal Reserve pushed back at
markets’ aggressive hike projections and some of the edge has
come off rates’ pricing.
Fed funds futures have pushed back rates lift-off
from around July next year to September or October. Analysts at
Standard Chartered also expect a hike in the third quarter of
next year, but a slow path higher thereafter.
“We suspect that the discussion of rate hikes will subside
Article content
for a while. Central banks that give forward guidance discourage
investors from pricing policy moves too far in advance,”
strategists Steve Englander and John Davies said in a note.
“So we expect Fed officials to keep repeating that rate
hikes are not imminent until a move is only a few months away.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0051 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1580 $1.1587 -0.05% -5.22% +1.1591 +1.1581
Dollar/Yen 113.1900 113.2250 +0.00% +9.62% +113.2800 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9138 0.9136 +0.02% +3.29% +0.9140 +0.9128
Sterling/Dollar 1.3552 1.3566 -0.10% -0.80% +1.3567 +1.3553
Dollar/Canadian 1.2454 1.2441 +0.11% -2.19% +1.2455 +1.2442
Aussie/Dollar 0.7398 0.7423 -0.34% -3.83% +0.7423 +0.7397
NZ 0.7151 0.7168 -0.22% -0.40% +0.7165 +0.7152
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
