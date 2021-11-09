Dollar wavering with inflation looming as next test for rates

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

SYDNEY — The yen hit a one-month high and

the dollar was held below recent peaks on Tuesday as traders

awaited inflation figures due in the U.S. and China to guide the

interest rate outlook, while momentum carried bitcoin to a fresh

record high.

The data due on Wednesday is expected to show U.S. consumer

prices galloped and Chinese factory gate prices soared in

October. But it also comes as commodity prices have eased from

peaks and central bankers have dampened speculation that they

will raise interest rates imminently.

The firmer yen, which rose about 0.4% to 112.80

per dollar, and the fall in 20-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury

yields to seven-week lows suggested investors are pricing in a

pretty modest hiking cycle and slower economic growth in the

longer term.

The euro, which had dropped to a 15-month trough

of $1.15135 last week, firmed 0.2% to $1.1606.

The U.S. dollar index slipped 0.2% to 93.878, about

the middle of the range it kept through October.

Fed funds futures have pushed back the likely date

for rates lift-off from around July next year to September or

October.

Analysts at Standard Chartered expect the Fed to raise

rates slowly after making its first hike in the third quarter of

next year.

“We expect the Fed to emphasize the fact that the U.S.

economy is approaching inflation and maximum employment targets,

rather than expressing concern about elevated inflation,”

strategists Steve Englander and John Davies said in a note.

“The message likely will be a gradual pace of further rates

hikes rather than an abrupt move.”

Last week, the Bank of England surprised investors by

holding rates, while the Reserve Bank of Australia and the

Federal Reserve dampened market expectations that they would

hike rates aggressively.

Sterling, hammered last week in the wake of the BoE

surpise, extended its recovery and was last at $1.3580 after

falling as low as $1.3425 on Friday.

By contrast, the kiwi, having jumped on Monday, was

steadied around $0.7164, drawing support from traders wary of

the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise

rates by as much as 50 basis points (bps) later this month.

“If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time,”

ANZ analysts said in a note.

“That still seems incongruous with the uncertain global

backdrop and cautious tone of other central banks. Still, until

we know the outcome, markets will price in the risk.”

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held onto to

most of its gains made overnight to trade at $0.7422 on Tuesday.

Bitcoin, which is sometimes seen as an inflation

hedge and has been surging on a wave of positive news, rose to a

record $68,564 in Asia trade, pulling ether with it

to a record $4,800.

Ahead of the inflation data, a slew of central bankers are

due to speak later on Tuesday, including European Central Bank

President Christine Lagarde at 1300 GMT and Fed chair Jerome

Powell at 1400 GMT.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0553 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1605 $1.1587 +0.16% -5.02% +1.1607 +1.1577

Dollar/Yen 112.7500 113.2250 -0.42% +9.16% +113.2800 +112.7400

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9118 0.9136 -0.21% +3.05% +0.9140 +0.9117

Sterling/Dollar 1.3579 1.3566 +0.10% -0.60% +1.3582 +1.3549

Dollar/Canadian 1.2437 1.2441 -0.04% -2.34% +1.2459 +1.2435

Aussie/Dollar 0.7421 0.7423 -0.01% -3.52% +0.7424 +0.7390

NZ 0.7171 0.7168 +0.03% -0.15% +0.7171 +0.7148

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

+0.7148

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell & Simon

Cameron-Moore)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR