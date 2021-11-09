Dollar wavering with inflation looming as next test for rates

Article content
SYDNEY — The yen hit a one-month high and
the dollar was held below recent peaks on Tuesday as traders
awaited inflation figures due in the U.S. and China to guide the
interest rate outlook, while momentum carried bitcoin to a fresh
record high.
The data due on Wednesday is expected to show U.S. consumer
prices galloped and Chinese factory gate prices soared in
October. But it also comes as commodity prices have eased from
peaks and central bankers have dampened speculation that they
Article content
will raise interest rates imminently.
The firmer yen, which rose about 0.4% to 112.80
per dollar, and the fall in 20-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury
yields to seven-week lows suggested investors are pricing in a
pretty modest hiking cycle and slower economic growth in the
longer term.
The euro, which had dropped to a 15-month trough
of $1.15135 last week, firmed 0.2% to $1.1606.
The U.S. dollar index slipped 0.2% to 93.878, about
the middle of the range it kept through October.
Fed funds futures have pushed back the likely date
for rates lift-off from around July next year to September or
October.
Analysts at Standard Chartered expect the Fed to raise
rates slowly after making its first hike in the third quarter of
next year.
Article content
“We expect the Fed to emphasize the fact that the U.S.
economy is approaching inflation and maximum employment targets,
rather than expressing concern about elevated inflation,”
strategists Steve Englander and John Davies said in a note.
“The message likely will be a gradual pace of further rates
hikes rather than an abrupt move.”
Last week, the Bank of England surprised investors by
holding rates, while the Reserve Bank of Australia and the
Federal Reserve dampened market expectations that they would
hike rates aggressively.
Sterling, hammered last week in the wake of the BoE
surpise, extended its recovery and was last at $1.3580 after
falling as low as $1.3425 on Friday.
By contrast, the kiwi, having jumped on Monday, was
Article content
steadied around $0.7164, drawing support from traders wary of
the possibility that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise
rates by as much as 50 basis points (bps) later this month.
“If the RBNZ is of a mind to hike by 50bps, now’s the time,”
ANZ analysts said in a note.
“That still seems incongruous with the uncertain global
backdrop and cautious tone of other central banks. Still, until
we know the outcome, markets will price in the risk.”
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held onto to
most of its gains made overnight to trade at $0.7422 on Tuesday.
Bitcoin, which is sometimes seen as an inflation
hedge and has been surging on a wave of positive news, rose to a
record $68,564 in Asia trade, pulling ether with it
Article content
to a record $4,800.
Ahead of the inflation data, a slew of central bankers are
due to speak later on Tuesday, including European Central Bank
President Christine Lagarde at 1300 GMT and Fed chair Jerome
Powell at 1400 GMT.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0553 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1605 $1.1587 +0.16% -5.02% +1.1607 +1.1577
Dollar/Yen 112.7500 113.2250 -0.42% +9.16% +113.2800 +112.7400
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9118 0.9136 -0.21% +3.05% +0.9140 +0.9117
Sterling/Dollar 1.3579 1.3566 +0.10% -0.60% +1.3582 +1.3549
Dollar/Canadian 1.2437 1.2441 -0.04% -2.34% +1.2459 +1.2435
Aussie/Dollar 0.7421 0.7423 -0.01% -3.52% +0.7424 +0.7390
NZ 0.7171 0.7168 +0.03% -0.15% +0.7171 +0.7148
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
+0.7148
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell & Simon
Cameron-Moore)
