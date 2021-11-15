Dollar Tree Jumps on Report Activist Investor Has $1.8 Billion Stake By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) stock traded more than 6% higher in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that activist investor Mantle Ridge has a stake of at least $1.8 billion in the company and plans to push the retailer to act to boost its share price.

A stake the size of Mantle Ridge’s would amount to more than 5% of the company’s shares and make Mantle Ridge one of its top two investors, according to FactSet. Dollar Tree had a market cap of over $25 billion at the close on Friday.

The shares have gained 19% in a year against a jump of 31% in the . The company’s margins have been under pressure as inflation took root, challenging its core model of stocking and selling most products under $1. It has had to shift more products to selling above that price.

Mantle Ridge could decide to nominate directors to the company’s board when the one-month window to do so opens November 24, the WSJ report said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR