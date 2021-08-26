Dollar Tree Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Dollar Tree Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Dollar Tree announced earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $6.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $6.44B.

Dollar Tree shares are down 1.59% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.67% from its 52 week high of $120.37 set on April 6. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 19.7% from the start of the year.

Dollar Tree shares lost 4.07% in pre-market trade following the report.

Dollar Tree follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Dollar Tree’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on August 3 with first quarter EPS of $16.6 on revenue of $205.74B, compared to forecast for EPS of $14.32 on revenue of $209.11B.

