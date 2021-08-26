Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:) cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as the discount retailer joined rival Dollar General Corp (NYSE:) in flagging that surging supply chain costs were pinching its margins.
The company said it now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $5.40 to $5.60, compared with its prior forecast of $5.80 to $6.05.
