Dollar steadies as traders look to cenbanks for guidance

Other overnight moves were modest, with the dollar easing a

The euro last bought $1.1598, near a one-week low.

(ECB) will stay dovish when it meets on Thursday.

business morale and expectations that the European Central Bank

The euro fell 0.3% overnight on softer-than-forecast German

investors expect to guide the rates outlook.

handful of data releases and central bank meetings which

recent lows and was firm in choppy trade on Tuesday ahead of a

SINGAPORE — The dollar has bounced off

tad on the Aussie, kiwi and sterling. It was steady on Tuesday

save for a small rise on Japan’s yen to 113.83 yen,

and a slight dip on the Aussie.

The U.S. dollar index rose held at 93.856.

“The dollar looks to be finding its feet in the mid-93s,”

analysts at Westpac said in a note, as focus turns to the ECB’s

meeting as well as U.S. growth data due on Wednesday.

“The focus will turn to the ECB and U.S. Q3 GDP this week.

The ECB likely underscores dovish guidance, while US GDP will

show the rebound stalling, but price pressures continuing to

build,” they said, setting the scene for the Federal Reserve to

announce a reduction in bond purchases as soon as next week.

“All told that should keep short-term yield spreads trending

in the dollar’s favor and leave the dollar with a bid tone in