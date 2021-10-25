Dollar steadies after bounce off of one-month low

The dollar steadied on Monday

afternoon after bouncing off a one-month low as traders weighed

the prospects of higher interest rates for different currencies

and considered how coming economic data and central bank

comments could impact their positions.

The upward move came at the expense of the euro, the

Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The change seemed to indicate

that the market had taken the dollar down too much recently on

expectations that inflation outside the U.S. will force up

interest rates for other currencies faster than for the

greenback.

The dollar index against major currencies steadied

with a gain of nearly 0.2% for the day after turning up from a

one-month low in early trading. Before the turn, the index had

lost 1% over two weeks.

Threats to current positions could come on Thursday from the

European Central Bank and from U.S. economic data and from U.S.

and European inflation data on Friday, as well as a meeting of

the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week.

“There’s so much event risk on tap this week and the dollar

has underperformed over the last two weeks that the market’s

starting to buy back the dollar,” said Joseph Manimbo, senior

market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

“What had dulled the dollar’s shine of late is this notion

that other central banks appear poised to raise rates before the

Fed,” he said.

At one point the dollar index was up 0.4% on the day as the

yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose. The dollar

eased off and the 10-year yield fell back, and was last around

1.63% and little changed for the day. Crude oil,

too, climbed and then eased for the day.

The euro lost 0.3% to $1.1613.

The European Central Bank meeting on Thursday is not

expected to make big news but comments from the bank could shift

views on how much inflationary pressures could impact interest

rates.

“There is no way that they (ECB policymakers) can’t

acknowledge that inflation has run higher, but also they do not

want to get dragged into a game of expectations given the ECB’s

dovish proclivities,” said Jeremy Thomson-Cook, chief economist

at payments firm Equals Money.

“Alongside inflation and growth data due this week, we will

be able to mark the European economy a lot better against its UK

and U.S. counterparts, something we expect to continue to allow

for additional euro weakness moving forward.”

The dollar chalked up gains versus the Japanese yen, rising

0.2% to 113.685 yen. The Bank of Japan meets later

this week. But like the ECB, it is not expected to shift from

its dovish policy stance.

Thursday’s U.S. gross domestic product figures — if they

show an expected slowdown — could take some pressure off the

Fed even while inflation runs relatively hot.

Cryptocurrency with bitcoin was up 3% at $62,997

after last week reaching $67,000.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.8000 93.6620 +0.16% 4.244% +93.9690 +93.4830

Euro/Dollar $1.1613 $1.1646 -0.28% -4.95% +$1.1666 +$1.1591

Dollar/Yen 113.6850 113.5050 +0.16% +10.03% +113.9150 +113.5050

Euro/Yen 132.01 132.17 -0.12% +4.01% +132.6000 +131.8700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9195 0.9162 +0.37% +3.94% +0.9202 +0.9150

Sterling/Dollar $1.3770 $1.3756 +0.11% +0.79% +$1.3791 +$1.3742

Dollar/Canadian 1.2385 1.2368 +0.14% -2.74% +1.2400 +1.2339

Aussie/Dollar $0.7496 $0.7470 +0.33% -2.57% +$0.7505 +$0.7465

Euro/Swiss 1.0676 1.0666 +0.09% -1.21% +1.0692 +1.0659

Euro/Sterling 0.8433 0.8464 -0.37% -5.64% +0.8467 +0.8428

NZ $0.7168 $0.7150 +0.26% -0.18% +$0.7177 +$0.7130

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3505 8.3530 -0.05% -2.77% +8.3710 +8.3205

Euro/Norway 9.6990 9.7326 -0.35% -7.34% +9.7341 +9.6891

Dollar/Sweden 8.6057 8.5625 +0.11% +4.99% +8.6271 +8.5628

Euro/Sweden 9.9945 9.9838 +0.11% -0.81% +10.0064 +9.9792

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in

London. Editing by Peter Graff and Chizu Nomiyama)

