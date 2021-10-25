Dollar steadies after bounce off of one-month low

Article content
The dollar steadied on Monday
afternoon after bouncing off a one-month low as traders weighed
the prospects of higher interest rates for different currencies
and considered how coming economic data and central bank
comments could impact their positions.
The upward move came at the expense of the euro, the
Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The change seemed to indicate
that the market had taken the dollar down too much recently on
expectations that inflation outside the U.S. will force up
interest rates for other currencies faster than for the
greenback.
The dollar index against major currencies steadied
with a gain of nearly 0.2% for the day after turning up from a
one-month low in early trading. Before the turn, the index had
lost 1% over two weeks.
Threats to current positions could come on Thursday from the
European Central Bank and from U.S. economic data and from U.S.
and European inflation data on Friday, as well as a meeting of
the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week.
“There’s so much event risk on tap this week and the dollar
has underperformed over the last two weeks that the market’s
starting to buy back the dollar,” said Joseph Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
“What had dulled the dollar’s shine of late is this notion
that other central banks appear poised to raise rates before the
Fed,” he said.
At one point the dollar index was up 0.4% on the day as the
yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose. The dollar
eased off and the 10-year yield fell back, and was last around
1.63% and little changed for the day. Crude oil,
too, climbed and then eased for the day.
The euro lost 0.3% to $1.1613.
The European Central Bank meeting on Thursday is not
expected to make big news but comments from the bank could shift
views on how much inflationary pressures could impact interest
rates.
“There is no way that they (ECB policymakers) can’t
acknowledge that inflation has run higher, but also they do not
want to get dragged into a game of expectations given the ECB’s
dovish proclivities,” said Jeremy Thomson-Cook, chief economist
at payments firm Equals Money.
“Alongside inflation and growth data due this week, we will
be able to mark the European economy a lot better against its UK
and U.S. counterparts, something we expect to continue to allow
for additional euro weakness moving forward.”
The dollar chalked up gains versus the Japanese yen, rising
0.2% to 113.685 yen. The Bank of Japan meets later
this week. But like the ECB, it is not expected to shift from
its dovish policy stance.
Thursday’s U.S. gross domestic product figures — if they
show an expected slowdown — could take some pressure off the
Fed even while inflation runs relatively hot.
Cryptocurrency with bitcoin was up 3% at $62,997
after last week reaching $67,000.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 93.8000 93.6620 +0.16% 4.244% +93.9690 +93.4830
Euro/Dollar $1.1613 $1.1646 -0.28% -4.95% +$1.1666 +$1.1591
Dollar/Yen 113.6850 113.5050 +0.16% +10.03% +113.9150 +113.5050
Euro/Yen 132.01 132.17 -0.12% +4.01% +132.6000 +131.8700
Dollar/Swiss 0.9195 0.9162 +0.37% +3.94% +0.9202 +0.9150
Sterling/Dollar $1.3770 $1.3756 +0.11% +0.79% +$1.3791 +$1.3742
Dollar/Canadian 1.2385 1.2368 +0.14% -2.74% +1.2400 +1.2339
Aussie/Dollar $0.7496 $0.7470 +0.33% -2.57% +$0.7505 +$0.7465
Euro/Swiss 1.0676 1.0666 +0.09% -1.21% +1.0692 +1.0659
Euro/Sterling 0.8433 0.8464 -0.37% -5.64% +0.8467 +0.8428
NZ $0.7168 $0.7150 +0.26% -0.18% +$0.7177 +$0.7130
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.3505 8.3530 -0.05% -2.77% +8.3710 +8.3205
Euro/Norway 9.6990 9.7326 -0.35% -7.34% +9.7341 +9.6891
Dollar/Sweden 8.6057 8.5625 +0.11% +4.99% +8.6271 +8.5628
Euro/Sweden 9.9945 9.9838 +0.11% -0.81% +10.0064 +9.9792
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in
London. Editing by Peter Graff and Chizu Nomiyama)
