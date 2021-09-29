Dollar stands tall as traders brace for tapering

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar traded near its
highest levels of the year on Wednesday, after driving higher
with U.S. yields and benefiting from investor nervousness about
the Federal Reserve starting to withdraw policy support just as
global growth headwinds gather.
The dollar rose broadly overnight to lift the dollar index
to an 11-month high of 93.805. It was marginally below
that level early in the Asia session at 92.728.
U.S. Treasury yields have surged – with benchmark 10-year

rates up 25 basis points in five sessions to 1.5548%
– as Fed tapering looms before the year’s end and as inflation
starts to look stickier than first thought.
The Japanese yen, which is sensitive to U.S.
yields as higher rates can draw flows from Japan, has fallen
about 2% in five sessions and at 111.57 per dollar is not far
from hitting its lowest level since February 2020.
The euro fell to a one-month low overnight and,
last buying $1.1684, is also testing major support levels around
its 2021 low of $1.1664 and its November 2020 low of $1.1602.
Along with the Fed’s hawkish tone, energy prices are surging
and concerns are gathering about the growth outlook in China –
now at risk both from a messy collapse at developer China

Evergrande and rolling power outages that are hitting output.
“Compared to the unencumbered optimism at the start of the
year, it is a twilight zone for markets as 2021 approaches its
end,” Deutsche bank strategists said in note that upgraded
forecasts on the dollar and recommended a bet against the euro.
“Persistently stagflationary dynamics – lower growth but a
hawkish Fed – leave little room for a dollar downtrend,” they
said.
Sterling copped a particular beating overnight as
concern over the economic impact of a shortage of gas and a
scramble for fuel pulled it 1.2% lower on the stronger dollar,
its largest daily fall in more than a year.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars also suffered and the
kiwi hit a one-month low. Central bank meetings loom next week

in both countries and swaps pricing points to the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand following Norges Bank and lifting rates.
“NZD/USD remains stuck around $0.7000, as the effect of the
hawkish RBNZ is offset by increasing expectations of the Fed,”
said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer.
The kiwi was last at $0.6947 and the Aussie
at $0.7248.
Ahead on Wednesday, Japan’s ruling party votes for a new
leader who will almost certainly become the country’s next prime
minister.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Fed
Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda are panelists at an ECB
forum.
========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0051 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1684 $1.1684 +0.01% -4.37% +1.1687 +1.1683
Dollar/Yen 111.5550 111.4700 +0.10% +8.03% +111.6100 +111.5700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9293 0.9293 +0.00% +5.04% +0.9294 +0.9292
Sterling/Dollar 1.3538 1.3536 +0.04% -0.89% +1.3544 +1.3539
Dollar/Canadian 1.2674 1.2686 -0.09% -0.47% +1.2688 +1.2670
Aussie/Dollar 0.7245 0.7240 +0.08% -5.80% +0.7250 +0.7239
NZ 0.6948 0.6960 -0.13% -3.20% +0.6962 +0.6947
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)
