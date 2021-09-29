Dollar stands tall as traders brace for tapering

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar traded near its
strongest levels of the year on Wednesday, after driving higher
with U.S. yields and benefiting from investor nervousness about
the Federal Reserve starting to withdraw policy support just as
global growth headwinds gather.
The yen, which is sensitive to U.S. yields as higher rates
can draw flows from Japan, touched an 18-month low of 111.685
per dollar early in the Asia session.
The euro, which fell to a one-month low overnight,
sat at $1.1687 and was close to testing major support around its

2021 low of $1.1664 and its Nov. 2020 low of $1.1602.
Elsewhere, the dollar was firm after broad gains overnight
lifted the dollar index against other major currencies to
an 11-month high of 93.805. It was last marginally below that
level at 92.728.
U.S. Treasury yields have surged lately – with benchmark
10-year rates up 25 basis points in five sessions to
1.5548% – as Fed tapering looms before the year’s end and as
inflation starts to look stickier than first thought.
“Compared to the unencumbered optimism at the start of the
year, it is a twilight zone for markets as 2021 approaches its
end,” Deutsche bank strategists said in note that upgraded
forecasts on the dollar and recommended a bet against the euro.
“Persistently stagflationary dynamics – lower growth but a

hawkish Fed – leave little room for a dollar downtrend,” they
said.
Along with the Fed’s tone, energy prices are surging and
concerns are gathering about the growth outlook in China – now
at risk both from a messy collapse at developer China Evergrande
and rolling power outages that are hitting output.
Sterling copped a particular beating overnight as
concern over the economic impact of a shortage of gas and a
scramble for fuel pulled it 1.2% lower on the stronger dollar,
its largest daily fall in more than a year.
MSCI’s emerging markets currency index
suffered its sharpest fall in three weeks overnight and extended
its decline on Wednesday to a one-month low.
“In our view the dollar is unlikely to retreat significantly

until confidence in emerging markets has been lifted,” said Jane
Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank in London.
“This will be more difficult to achieve in an environment in
which is dominates by fears of both higher energy prices and
firmer U.S. rates … our 6 month euro/dollar target of 1.16
looks set to be hit sooner that we had been anticipating.”
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were languishing and
the kiwi slipped to a fresh one-month low of $0.6939.
The Aussie dipped to $0.7227.
Central bank meetings loom next week in both countries and
swaps pricing points to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
following Norges Bank and lifting rates.
“NZD/USD remains stuck around $0.7000, as the effect of the
hawkish RBNZ is offset by increasing expectations of the Fed,”

said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer.
Ahead on Wednesday, Japan’s ruling party votes for a new
leader who will almost certainly become the country’s next prime
minister.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Fed
Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda are panelists at an ECB
forum.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0234 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1689 $1.1684 +0.05% -4.33% +1.1690 +1.1678
Dollar/Yen 111.4700 111.4700 +0.01% +7.93% +111.6750 +111.4850
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9281 0.9293 -0.11% +4.93% +0.9298 +0.9283
Sterling/Dollar 1.3545 1.3536 +0.07% -0.85% +1.3545 +1.3530
Dollar/Canadian 1.2684 1.2686 -0.03% -0.41% +1.2700 +1.2670
Aussie/Dollar 0.7239 0.7240 +0.00% -5.88% +0.7250 +0.7227
NZ 0.6951 0.6960 -0.11% -3.19% +0.6962 +0.6939
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)
