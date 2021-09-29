Dollar stands tall as traders brace for tapering

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar traded near its

strongest levels of the year on Wednesday, after driving higher

with U.S. yields and benefiting from investor nervousness about

the Federal Reserve starting to withdraw policy support just as

global growth headwinds gather.

The yen, which is sensitive to U.S. yields as higher rates

can draw flows from Japan, touched an 18-month low of 111.685

per dollar early in the Asia session.

The euro, which fell to a one-month low overnight,

sat at $1.1687 and was close to testing major support around its

2021 low of $1.1664 and its Nov. 2020 low of $1.1602.

Elsewhere, the dollar was firm after broad gains overnight

lifted the dollar index against other major currencies to

an 11-month high of 93.805. It was last marginally below that

level at 92.728.

U.S. Treasury yields have surged lately – with benchmark

10-year rates up 25 basis points in five sessions to

1.5548% – as Fed tapering looms before the year’s end and as

inflation starts to look stickier than first thought.

“Compared to the unencumbered optimism at the start of the

year, it is a twilight zone for markets as 2021 approaches its

end,” Deutsche bank strategists said in note that upgraded

forecasts on the dollar and recommended a bet against the euro.

“Persistently stagflationary dynamics – lower growth but a

hawkish Fed – leave little room for a dollar downtrend,” they

said.

Along with the Fed’s tone, energy prices are surging and

concerns are gathering about the growth outlook in China – now

at risk both from a messy collapse at developer China Evergrande

and rolling power outages that are hitting output.

Sterling copped a particular beating overnight as

concern over the economic impact of a shortage of gas and a

scramble for fuel pulled it 1.2% lower on the stronger dollar,

its largest daily fall in more than a year.

MSCI’s emerging markets currency index

suffered its sharpest fall in three weeks overnight and extended

its decline on Wednesday to a one-month low.

“In our view the dollar is unlikely to retreat significantly

until confidence in emerging markets has been lifted,” said Jane

Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank in London.

“This will be more difficult to achieve in an environment in

which is dominates by fears of both higher energy prices and

firmer U.S. rates … our 6 month euro/dollar target of 1.16

looks set to be hit sooner that we had been anticipating.”

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were languishing and

the kiwi slipped to a fresh one-month low of $0.6939.

The Aussie dipped to $0.7227.

Central bank meetings loom next week in both countries and

swaps pricing points to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

following Norges Bank and lifting rates.

“NZD/USD remains stuck around $0.7000, as the effect of the

hawkish RBNZ is offset by increasing expectations of the Fed,”

said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer.

Ahead on Wednesday, Japan’s ruling party votes for a new

leader who will almost certainly become the country’s next prime

minister.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, Fed

Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda are panelists at an ECB

forum.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0234 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1689 $1.1684 +0.05% -4.33% +1.1690 +1.1678

Dollar/Yen 111.4700 111.4700 +0.01% +7.93% +111.6750 +111.4850

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9281 0.9293 -0.11% +4.93% +0.9298 +0.9283

Sterling/Dollar 1.3545 1.3536 +0.07% -0.85% +1.3545 +1.3530

Dollar/Canadian 1.2684 1.2686 -0.03% -0.41% +1.2700 +1.2670

Aussie/Dollar 0.7239 0.7240 +0.00% -5.88% +0.7250 +0.7227

NZ 0.6951 0.6960 -0.11% -3.19% +0.6962 +0.6939

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR