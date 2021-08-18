Dollar stands tall as COVID stalks kiwi

SINGAPORE — The dollar hit a nine-month

high against the euro and held broad gains elsewhere on

Wednesday as investors have cut exposure to riskier currencies,

mostly on virus concerns, while the kiwi was sent on a loop when

central bank held fire on rate hikes.

The euro touched $1.1702 early in the Asia

session, its lowest since November 2020, before recovering

slightly to $1.1718.

The kiwi, heavily sold on Tuesday, fell further to

also make a nine-month trough at $0.6868 after the Reserve Bank

of New Zealand held off on raising rates amid a snap lockdown in

the country over seven COVID-19 cases. However it soon

recovered, climbing to $0.6933 because hikes were still on the

horizon.

Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian and Canadian

dollars all hovered near recent lows against the dollar as the

market mood remained cautious. The dollar index held at

93.068, just below the one-week high it hit on Tuesday.

“The dollar is being supported by the nervous risk

environment,” said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at Bank of

Singpore.

“Markets are paying attention to the Delta variant and the

area which is of most concern seems to be China,” he said.

“There’s a stock market that’s taken a bit of a beating

recently, there’s regulatory risk and now there are COVID

outbreaks in China – does this all add up to say that we should

be paying a lot more attention to downside risks in China?”

China’s markets have been roiled by a wide front of reform

and regulation and on Tuesday China moved to further tighten

control of its tech sector, publishing detailed rules aimed at

tackling unfair competition and data security.

At the same time, the highly-contagious Delta variant has

found a foothold in formerly COVID-free New Zealand.

New Zealand’s central bank left interest rates unchanged at

a record low of 0.25% owing to uncertainty around the outbreak,

which the health chief thinks could run to 50 or 100 cases.

Markets are now pricing a 60% chance of a hike in October.

“The Reserve Bank was ready to pull the trigger, COVID comes

along 24 hours earlier and so they’ve just pulled back on that,”

said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

“It depends on COVID now…if this lockdown’s short, then

rate hikes are on the table, but there’s always going to be a

half chance it continues longer and the market’s not willing to

price a hike.”

Elsewhere, the risk-averse mood that had knocked sterling

to a three-week low on the dollar on Tuesday persisted

and held the British currency near that level at $1.3754.

The Japanese yen eased on the dollar overnight, but rose

against other currencies and touched a 5-1/2-month high of

128.21 per euro in the Asia session. It last traded at

109.55 per dollar.

The commodity-exposed Canadian dollar recovered

slightly from an overnight one-month low.

The trade-exposed South Korean won bounced from an

11-month low it touched on Tuesday after a government official

said he was closely watching out for a possible overshoot in

exchange-rate movements as foreigners sell stocks.

Later on Wednesday traders are looking to minutes from the

Federal Reserve’s July meeting for clues around the timing or

speed of plans to taper asset purchases. They are due at 1800

GMT.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0313 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1721 $1.1708 +0.12% -4.06% +1.1724 +1.1701

Dollar/Yen 109.5650 109.5300 -0.01% +6.03% +109.6100 +109.5000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9137 0.9150 -0.14% +3.28% +0.9152 +0.9137

Sterling/Dollar 1.3757 1.3750 +0.06% +0.71% +1.3758 +1.3738

Dollar/Canadian 1.2612 1.2629 -0.12% -0.94% +1.2640 +1.2614

Aussie/Dollar 0.7269 0.7256 +0.19% -5.51% +0.7269 +0.7238

NZ 0.6943 0.6921 +0.32% -3.31% +0.6951 +0.6868

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri

Navaratnam)

