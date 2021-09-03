Dollar softens for fourth straight day after U.S. payrolls miss

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar fell for a fourth straight day against a basket of other major
currencies on Friday after a much weaker than expected U.S. payrolls report that is likely to keep the
Federal Reserve at bay in scaling back its massive stimulus measures.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in August, well short of the 728,000 forecast by economists in a
Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4% in the prior month.
The dollar index dropped to a low of 91.941, its lowest level since Aug. 4, and was last down
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
0.231% at 92.014. The index is down about 0.7% on the week.
The dollar has been subdued on uncertainty over the path of Fed policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said
last Friday that while tapering of its stimulus could begin this year if job growth continues, the central
bank was in no hurry to do so.
Rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks have brought on concerns the economic recovery could stall. The
jobs data will likely keep the Fed on hold.
“It adds more concern or focus on the October number, because now we want to see if there is a trend,”
said JB Mackenzie, managing director for futures and forex at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
“(The Fed) is trying to telegraph that if the economy continues to heat up and they need to take action,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
they will, and that transparency is important to the markets and that is one of the main reasons you
continue to see not a huge reaction to the downside here because the market feels as though they have been
given that clear direction.”
Mackenzie said the 92 level was an important support level for the greenback after having bounced back
from that level in early August.
Separately, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed activity in the services sector grew at
a moderate pace in August, with signs that rising prices and supply constraints were beginning to ease.
The euro strengthened against the greenback following the report, touching a high of 1.1909 to
match its best level since July 30.
The single currency has been supported by data earlier this week that showed regional inflation at a
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
decade high and hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials ahead of a policy meeting on Sept. 9.
The euro was last up 0.15% to $1.1891.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.29% versus the greenback to 109.62 per dollar, gaining ground after the
jobs data, but showed little reaction to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s decision to step down at the end of
the month.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 2.2% to $50,358.39 while ethereum last rose
4.48% to $3,956.04 after rising as high as $4,025 to top the $4,000 mark for the first time since May 15.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:28PM (1828 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.0030 92.2270 -0.23% 2.247% +92.2620 +91.9410
Euro/Dollar $1.1893 $1.1876 +0.15% -2.66% +$1.1909 +$1.1866
Dollar/Yen 109.6250 109.9350 -0.28% +6.10% +110.0700 +109.5900
Euro/Yen 130.38 130.52 -0.11% +2.73% +130.7400 +130.2000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9131 0.9143 -0.16% +3.18% +0.9159 +0.9116
Sterling/Dollar $1.3884 $1.3833 +0.38% +1.63% +$1.3891 +$1.3818
Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2553 -0.35% -1.77% +1.2558 +1.2495
Aussie/Dollar $0.7460 $0.7403 +0.79% -3.00% +$0.7477 +$0.7396
Euro/Swiss 1.0859 1.0856 +0.03% +0.48% +1.0872 +1.0849
Euro/Sterling 0.8564 0.8582 -0.21% -4.17% +0.8596 +0.8562
NZ $0.7166 $0.7113 +0.77% -0.19% +$0.7170 +$0.7107
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.6415 8.6435 +0.03% +0.69% +8.6770 +8.6285
Euro/Norway 10.2770 10.2537 +0.23% -1.82% +10.3035 +10.2500
Dollar/Sweden 8.5361 8.5587 -0.24% +4.14% +8.5793 +8.5339
Euro/Sweden 10.1510 10.1751 -0.24% +0.74% +10.1880 +10.1520
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Steve Orlofsky)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.