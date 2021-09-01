Dollar softens after ADP; euro hits one-month high

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Reuters

Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK — The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a

report on the U.S. labor market missed expectations by a wide margin, while the euro climbed to a one-month

high on inflation worries.

The greenback fell after the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 374,000 in

August, up from 326,000 in July but well short of the 613,000 forecast. A report on weekly

initial jobless claims arrives on Thursday and on Friday the government releases the payrolls report for

August, which could provide clues about the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

“Certainly the recovery has been uneven but if nonfarm payrolls should also disappoint, that would

seemingly close the door to an imminent taper and keep the dollar in a bit of a funk,” said Joe Manimbo,

senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington DC.

The dollar has been under pressure since Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole

conference that while tapering could begin this year, the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest

rates.

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases denting the economic rebound could also serve to keep the central

bank from scaling back stimulus.

Other data showed U.S. manufacturing activity increased more than anticipated in August, but a measure

of employment in factories fell to a nine-month low, likely due to a shortage of workers.

The dollar index fell 0.203% and hit a new one-month low of 92.376.

The euro rose against the greenback to a one-month high as inflation worries persisted following data on

Tuesday which showed euro zone inflation increased to 3% year-on-year in August, the highest in a decade and

above the European Central Bank’s 2% target, as well as the 2.7% Reuters forecast.

The euro was up 0.3% to $1.1843, after rising to as much as 1.1857, its highest level since Aug.

5.

“We have seen numbers that argue against keeping policy so low for so long and that has been helping the

euro… it is certainly going to heighten the focus on the QE debates next week when we hear from the ECB,”

said Manimbo.

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said euro zone inflation risks overshooting ECB projections

and the central bank should prepare for the end of its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase

Program (PEPP).

The ECB is scheduled to hold a policy meeting on Sept. 9.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 109.97 per dollar, while sterling was

last trading at $1.3773, up 0.14% on the day.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last rose 2.9% to $48,521.68 while Ethereum last rose

8.18% to $3,713.24. Ether rose as high as $3,791.28 on the day, its highest level since May 16.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:18PM (1918 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.4620 92.6620 -0.20% 2.757% +92.7900 +92.3760

Euro/Dollar $1.1844 $1.1809 +0.30% -3.06% +$1.1857 +$1.1794

Dollar/Yen 109.9850 109.9950 +0.00% +6.45% +110.4150 +109.8800

Euro/Yen 130.25 129.88 +0.28% +2.62% +130.4400 +129.8900

Dollar/Swiss 0.9149 0.9153 -0.02% +3.44% +0.9189 +0.9140

Sterling/Dollar $1.3773 $1.3756 +0.13% +0.82% +$1.3797 +$1.3732

Dollar/Canadian 1.2616 1.2614 +0.02% -0.93% +1.2637 +1.2581

Aussie/Dollar $0.7369 $0.7314 +0.75% -4.21% +$0.7384 +$0.7308

Euro/Swiss 1.0837 1.0806 +0.29% +0.28% +1.0850 +1.0807

Euro/Sterling 0.8599 0.8582 +0.20% -3.78% +0.8602 +0.8574

NZ $0.7067 $0.7050 +0.23% -1.61% +$0.7077 +$0.7034

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.6905 8.6915 -0.01% +1.21% +8.7100 +8.6690

Euro/Norway 10.2940 10.2636 +0.30% -1.65% +10.2996 +10.2460

Dollar/Sweden 8.6089 8.6237 +0.09% +5.03% +8.6465 +8.5927

Euro/Sweden 10.1959 10.1870 +0.09% +1.19% +10.2070 +10.1825

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak

Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR