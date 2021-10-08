Dollar soft, Aussie firm as sentiment recovers before U.S. jobs data

Senate leaders moved to avert a U.S. debt default, while a

Global equities rallied and bond yields climbed after U.S.

three-week high hit overnight, when it surged 0.55% against the

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held near the

sentiment, while traders awaited clues on the pace of Federal

a one-year high to major peers on Friday amid improved risk

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar hovered below

global easing in energy prices tempered simmering stagflation

fears.

“The improvement in risk appetite favors pro-growth

currencies, with safe-haven pairs the underperformers,” Rodrigo

Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in

Sydney, wrote in a client note.

The Aussie has made “a decent go at breaking higher,” but

the test will be whether it can stay about $0.7315 following

several failed attempts this year, Catril said.

Australia’s currency was almost flat at $0.73105

from Thursday, when it rallied as high as $0.7324 for the first

time since Sept. 16.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the

greenback against a basket of six peers, was little changed at

94.202 after trading in a tight range on Thursday, staying