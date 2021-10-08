Dollar soft, Aussie firm as sentiment recovers before U.S. jobs data

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar hovered below

a one-year high to major peers on Friday amid improved risk

sentiment, while traders awaited clues on the pace of Federal

Reserve policy normalization from a closely watched monthly

payrolls reports.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held near the

three-week high hit overnight, when it surged 0.55% against the

greenback.

Global equities rallied and bond yields climbed after U.S.

Senate leaders moved to avert a U.S. debt default, while a

global easing in energy prices tempered simmering stagflation

fears.

“The improvement in risk appetite favors pro-growth

currencies, with safe-haven pairs the underperformers,” Rodrigo

Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in

Sydney, wrote in a client note.

The Aussie has made “a decent go at breaking higher,” but

the test will be whether it can stay about $0.7315 following

several failed attempts this year, Catril said.

Australia’s currency was almost flat at $0.73105

from Thursday, when it rallied as high as $0.7324 for the first

time since Sept. 16.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the

greenback against a basket of six peers, was little changed at

94.202 after trading in a tight range on Thursday, staying

within sight of last week’s high of 94.504, a level not seen

since late September 2020.

The dollar edged up 0.06% to 111.69 yen, drifting

toward the upper end of the trading range of the past week and a

half.

The euro consolidated around $1.1555, after

dipping on Wednesday to a 14-month low of $1.1529.

The Federal Reserve has said it is likely to begin reducing

its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and follow up

with interest rate increases potentially next year, as the U.S.

central bank’s turn from pandemic crisis policies gains

momentum.

Friday’s non-farm payrolls data is expected to show

continued improvement in the labor market, with a forecast for

500,000 jobs added in September, a Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, sterling held a 0.26% gain from

overnight to trade at $1.3617.

Comments from new Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill

that inflation pressures were proving stickier than initially

thought reinforced expectations for a rate hike by February, and

perhaps even this year.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

