Dollar soft, Aussie firm as sentiment recovers before U.S. jobs data

Article content
TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar hovered below
a one-year high to major peers on Friday amid improved risk
sentiment, while traders awaited clues on the pace of Federal
Reserve policy normalization from a closely watched monthly
payrolls reports.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held near the
three-week high hit overnight, when it surged 0.55% against the
greenback.
Global equities rallied and bond yields climbed after U.S.
Senate leaders moved to avert a U.S. debt default, while a
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
global easing in energy prices tempered simmering stagflation
fears.
“The improvement in risk appetite favors pro-growth
currencies, with safe-haven pairs the underperformers,” Rodrigo
Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in
Sydney, wrote in a client note.
The Aussie has made “a decent go at breaking higher,” but
the test will be whether it can stay about $0.7315 following
several failed attempts this year, Catril said.
Australia’s currency was almost flat at $0.73105
from Thursday, when it rallied as high as $0.7324 for the first
time since Sept. 16.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six peers, was little changed at
94.202 after trading in a tight range on Thursday, staying
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
within sight of last week’s high of 94.504, a level not seen
since late September 2020.
The dollar edged up 0.06% to 111.69 yen, drifting
toward the upper end of the trading range of the past week and a
half.
The euro consolidated around $1.1555, after
dipping on Wednesday to a 14-month low of $1.1529.
The Federal Reserve has said it is likely to begin reducing
its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and follow up
with interest rate increases potentially next year, as the U.S.
central bank’s turn from pandemic crisis policies gains
momentum.
Friday’s non-farm payrolls data is expected to show
continued improvement in the labor market, with a forecast for
500,000 jobs added in September, a Reuters poll showed.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Meanwhile, sterling held a 0.26% gain from
overnight to trade at $1.3617.
Comments from new Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill
that inflation pressures were proving stickier than initially
thought reinforced expectations for a rate hike by February, and
perhaps even this year.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0037 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1556 $1.1554 +0.01% -5.43% +1.1560 +1.1551
Dollar/Yen 111.7200 111.6150 +0.00% +8.06% +111.7200 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9290 0.9290 -0.01% +5.00% +0.9291 +0.9288
Sterling/Dollar 1.3613 1.3615 +0.01% -0.33% +1.3622 +1.3617
Dollar/Canadian 1.2555 1.2554 +0.01% -1.41% +1.2562 +1.2547
Aussie/Dollar 0.7312 0.7313 -0.01% -4.94% +0.7319 +0.7307
NZ 0.6931 0.6931 +0.01% -3.47% +0.6937 +0.6930
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.