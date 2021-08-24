Dollar slips further as oil jumps, commodity currencies gain

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar eased
further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from
rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the
spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that
showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode.
Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to
the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech
in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
A bounce in China’s technology sector also contributed to
risk-on sentiment that helped boost the Canadian,
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
“The euro, Canada and Aussie currencies made new lows for
the year last week, and so the dollar is consolidating and its
upside momentum has stalled,” said Marc Chandler, a managing
director at Bannockburn Global Forex.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.091% to 92.903.
The euro was up 0.08% at $1.1752, while the yen
traded down 0.01% at $109.6700.
Rising COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious
Delta variant have fueled concerns about the recovery from the
pandemic. But markets have largely overlooked that this week,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
with analysts citing thin liquidity as a factor driving apparent
swings in risk appetite.
Market attention is focused on the Federal Reserve’s Jackson
Hole conference on Friday, at which some investors expect Fed
Chair Jerome Powell to hint on a possible timeline for tapering
the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying monetary stimulus.
“We think investors will want to wait to hear on this
subject from Jerome Powell on Friday before pushing ahead with
another major round of risk-buying, dollar-selling,” ING
strategists wrote in a note to clients.
COVID-19 case counts are also being watched closely,
particularly in China and New Zealand. Outbreaks in China appear
to be coming under control while in New Zealand, where monetary
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
policy was put on hold last week due to measures to contain the
Delta variant, the lockdown remains in effect.
The Australian dollar, viewed as a liquid proxy for risk
appetite, was up 0.7% at $0.7264.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.9% at a one-week high of
$0.6954, boosted by comments from the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand’s assistant governor, who said policymakers had
actively considered raising rates last week.
The RBNZ left rates on hold at a record low 0.25% but
flagged a tightening before the end of the year.
The Norwegian currency was up 0.9% against the euro, with
the pair changing hands at 10.3796, while the Canadian
dollar was up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Oil prices extended a rally on Monday, driven by a bullish
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
demand outlook after the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech
vaccine and Mexico suffered a large production outage.
Brent crude oil futures rose 3.2% to $70.94 a
barrel.
The rise in oil prices has washed out some of the excessive
bearishness towards Canada, Chandler said.
The Canadian dollar hit eight-month lows last week. Out of
the major trading currencies, Canada is among the most sensitive
to the equity market, Chandler said.
Elsewhere, bitcoin edged back below $50,000, which was
breached for the first time since May on Monday. The digital
currency was down 2.2% at about $48,456.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:21AM (1521 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.8910 92.9940 -0.10% 3.234% +93.0840 +92.8040
Euro/Dollar $1.1752 $1.1746 +0.05% -3.82% +$1.1766 +$1.1728
Dollar/Yen 109.6700 109.6950 -0.02% +6.15% +109.8750 +109.4150
Euro/Yen 128.89 128.83 +0.05% +1.55% +129.0300 +128.6000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9126 0.9123 +0.04% +3.15% +0.9136 +0.9111
Sterling/Dollar $1.3732 $1.3729 +0.02% +0.51% +$1.3747 +$1.3694
Dollar/Canadian 1.2597 1.2649 -0.41% -1.08% +1.2658 +1.2579
Aussie/Dollar $0.7264 $0.7212 +0.72% -5.57% +$0.7271 +$0.7201
Euro/Swiss 1.0724 1.0714 +0.09% -0.77% +1.0726 +1.0701
Euro/Sterling 0.8558 0.8557 +0.01% -4.24% +0.8572 +0.8543
NZ $0.6954 $0.6891 +0.94% -3.13% +$0.6965 +$0.6880
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8305 8.9275 -1.10% +2.82% +8.9175 +8.8270
Euro/Norway 10.3796 10.4709 -0.87% -0.84% +10.4815 +10.3670
Dollar/Sweden 8.6891 8.7170 -0.15% +6.01% +8.7235 +8.6755
Euro/Sweden 10.2114 10.2266 -0.15% +1.34% +10.2439 +10.2020
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft
Editing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.