Dollar skids as soft U.S. inflation weighs; Fed meeting looms next week

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar slumped against major currencies on Wednesday after
softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of
asset purchases from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index last stood at 92.514, down about 0.2% from Tuesday, when it dropped following
the inflation data but recovered on haven demand as stocks slid on Wall Street.
But the dollar trimmed losses after positive data showing import prices fell unexpectedly in August and
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
a higher-than-expected reading for the New York Fed’s business survey.
These reports offset figures showing U.S. manufacturing output slowed in August, rising 0.2% from a 1.6%
increase the previous month.
“The reality is that there is no guidance other than the obvious: poor economic indicators mean the
recovery from the pandemic has slowed down more than expected by Delta,” said Juan Perez, FX strategist and
trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
“The buck in the midst of all this will still have room for gains and spikes as doom and gloom play a
role in diminished risk-appetite, but idiosyncratic improvements in the UK as we saw with CPI, and other
regions could eventually start weakening the dollar more consistently.”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Wednesday’s data showed Britain’s inflation rate hit its highest in almost a decade last month after a
record jump that was largely fueled by a rebound in restaurant prices.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s value against six major currencies, has traded between
92.3 and 92.9 over the past week as several Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce
buying debt securities by the end of the year, even after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report earlier
this month.
While elevated inflation has kept pressure on policymakers, data overnight showed the U.S. consumer
price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last month.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) two-day policy meeting next week should provide some clarity
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
on the outlook for tapering and interest rates.
Tapering typically lifts the dollar as it suggests the Fed is one step closer to tighter monetary
policy. It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, in effect reducing the number of
dollars in circulation and increasing the currency’s value.
“We think a combination of modest economic revisions (by the Fed) and steady messaging on the interest
rate outlook should be supportive for the U.S. dollar, given that many other central banks are likely to lag
the Fed’s policy normalization process by a substantial margin,” Scotiabank FX analysts wrote in a research
note.
In late afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.1813.
The dollar fell to a four-week low of 109.14 yen, and last changed hands at 109.38, down 0.3%.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Meanwhile, the yuan and Australian dollar slid earlier after Chinese data showed
factory and retail sales growth cooled more sharply than expected last month.
The dollar was last down 0.1% against the Chinese currency at 6.4275 yuan.
The Aussie dollar sank as low as US$0.7301, its lowest in more than two weeks following China’s data,
but recovered to trade up 0.1% US$0.7331.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:50PM (1950 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.4800 92.6720 -0.19% 2.777% +92.6830 +92.4190
Euro/Dollar $1.1815 $1.1806 +0.08% -3.30% +$1.1832 +$1.1799
Dollar/Yen 109.3850 109.6850 -0.28% +5.86% +109.7400 +109.1100
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Euro/Yen 129.23 129.48 -0.19% +1.82% +129.5300 +129.0600
Dollar/Swiss 0.9196 0.9201 -0.05% +3.95% +0.9205 +0.9164
Sterling/Dollar $1.3844 $1.3808 +0.27% +1.34% +$1.3853 +$1.3794
Dollar/Canadian 1.2627 1.2693 -0.53% -0.86% +1.2708 +1.2625
Aussie/Dollar $0.7332 $0.7323 +0.12% -4.70% +$0.7339 +$0.7302
Euro/Swiss 1.0865 1.0860 +0.05% +0.54% +1.0870 +1.0841
Euro/Sterling 0.8534 0.8543 -0.11% -4.51% +0.8563 +0.8530
NZ $0.7107 $0.7098 +0.13% -1.03% +$0.7118 +$0.7074
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.5710 8.6295 -0.63% -0.13% +8.6560 +8.5675
Euro/Norway 10.1298 10.1990 -0.68% -3.22% +10.2235 +10.1220
Dollar/Sweden 8.5826 8.6038 -0.23% +4.71% +8.6165 +8.5678
Euro/Sweden 10.1402 10.1631 -0.23% +0.63% +10.1734 +10.1260
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Timothy Heritage, Marguerita Choy and
Philippa Fletcher)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.