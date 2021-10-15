Dollar set to snap 5-week win but yen hits lowest in almost 3 years

Article content TOKYO — The dollar headed for its first weekly decline versus major peers since the start of last month, falling back from a one-year high as traders turned their attention to when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 94.034 on Friday. It is on track for about a 0.1% decline this week despite hitting the highest since Sept. 25 of last year at 94.563 on Tuesday. Improved market sentiment, which has lifted global stocks, commodity prices and bond yields, is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

Article content Only against the yen – another safe haven – has the dollar managed to maintain the momentum of the past five weeks, rising 0.16% on Friday and touching 113.885 yen for the first time since December of 2018. “We end the week with risk flying,” Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note. “Equities are going up hard, and the JPY has no place as a hedge,” because it would just drag on overall portfolio performance, Weston said. The greenback had rallied since early September on expectations the U.S. central bank would tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously expected amid an improving economy and surging energy prices. Minutes of the Fed’s September meeting confirmed this week that a tapering of stimulus is all but certain to start this year, although policymakers are sharply divided over inflation and what they should do about it.