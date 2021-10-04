Dollar retreats from highs as focus turns to payrolls

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — The dollar eased from last

week’s peaks on Monday as encouraging trial results for a

COVID-19 pill supported risk appetite, but investors remained

cautious ahead of central bank meetings in Australia and New

Zealand as well as U.S. labor data this week.

The euro crept back above $1.16, and was up 0.1%

at $1.1606, a recovery from last week’s 14-month low of $1.1563.

The yen has also bounced from a 19-month low and was

similarly up 0.1% in Asia trade at 110.92 per dollar.

Sterling, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar

all edged higher in early trade, extending late-week gains.

“Whether it follows through or not, I don’t know,” said

Westpac analyst Imre Speizer on the phone from Christchurch.

“I’d say there could still be more downside and that would

prop up the U.S. dollar and Aussie and kiwi would fall a little

bit further,” he said, with sentiment in the driver’s set.

In the week ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets on

Tuesday and is expected to keep policy steady. Across the

Tasman, a 25 basis point hike from the Reserve Bank of New

Zealand on Wednesday is priced in.

And on Friday, U.S. labor data is expected to show

continued improvement in the job market, with a forecast for

460,000 jobs to have been added in September – enough to keep

the Federal Reserve on course to begin tapering before year’s

end.

Sterling rose 0.25% to $1.3568, a third consecutive

session in the green after a sharp drawdown last week when

traders shrugged off hawkish central bank rhetoric to focus on a

sour outlook and the risk of both higher rates and inflation.

“Investors are judging the UK by its whole suite of

fundamentals factors and movements in sterling suggest that many

are not liking what they are seeing,” said Rabobank strategist

Jane Foley, as the currency erases early 2021 gains.

“The UK no longer has an advantage on the vaccine

front…and, while PM (Boris) Johnson likes to view Brexit as

‘done’, many businesses and commentators are only just starting

to evaluate its impact.”

The Australian dollar was up 0.1% to $0.7273 and

kiwi was marginally firmer at $0.6952.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the cash rate on hold in

Australia until at least 2024, as the RBA has been insisting it

will be.

Swaps markets show a 97% probability of a rate hike in New

Zealand on Wednesday and a 96% chance of another one in

November.

Traders likewise think that it will take a lot to derail the

Fed from its tapering track, but steadying Treasury yields along

the curve points to some risk to the timing.

“The question is whether there is a number that alters the

Fed’s view on tapering its bond purchases in November, and what

a really weak or hot number means amid the backdrop of rising

stagflation fears,” said Pepperstone’s head of research, Chris

Weston.

“If U.S. treasuries find further buyers this week into

Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls, the dollar may go on sale this

week.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0043 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1606 $1.1594 +0.11% -5.00% +1.1614 +1.1590

Dollar/Yen 110.9000 111.0300 -0.09% +7.40% +111.0150 +110.9300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9296 0.9307 -0.15% +5.04% +0.9301 +0.9293

Sterling/Dollar 1.3566 1.3543 +0.20% -0.67% +1.3577 +1.3543

Dollar/Canadian 1.2637 1.2643 -0.06% -0.77% +1.2643 +1.2614

Aussie/Dollar 0.7270 0.7268 +0.03% -5.49% +0.7283 +0.7250

NZ 0.6934 0.6943 -0.09% -3.41% +0.6952 +0.6935

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR