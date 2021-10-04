Dollar retreats from highs as focus turns to payrolls

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar eased from last
week’s peaks on Monday as encouraging trial results for a
COVID-19 pill supported risk appetite, but investors remained
cautious ahead of central bank meetings in Australia and New
Zealand as well as U.S. labor data this week.
The euro crept back above $1.16, and was up 0.1%
at $1.1606, a recovery from last week’s 14-month low of $1.1563.
The yen has also bounced from a 19-month low and was
similarly up 0.1% in Asia trade at 110.92 per dollar.
Article content
Sterling, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar
all edged higher in early trade, extending late-week gains.
“Whether it follows through or not, I don’t know,” said
Westpac analyst Imre Speizer on the phone from Christchurch.
“I’d say there could still be more downside and that would
prop up the U.S. dollar and Aussie and kiwi would fall a little
bit further,” he said, with sentiment in the driver’s set.
In the week ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets on
Tuesday and is expected to keep policy steady. Across the
Tasman, a 25 basis point hike from the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand on Wednesday is priced in.
And on Friday, U.S. labor data is expected to show
continued improvement in the job market, with a forecast for
Article content
460,000 jobs to have been added in September – enough to keep
the Federal Reserve on course to begin tapering before year’s
end.
Sterling rose 0.25% to $1.3568, a third consecutive
session in the green after a sharp drawdown last week when
traders shrugged off hawkish central bank rhetoric to focus on a
sour outlook and the risk of both higher rates and inflation.
“Investors are judging the UK by its whole suite of
fundamentals factors and movements in sterling suggest that many
are not liking what they are seeing,” said Rabobank strategist
Jane Foley, as the currency erases early 2021 gains.
“The UK no longer has an advantage on the vaccine
front…and, while PM (Boris) Johnson likes to view Brexit as
‘done’, many businesses and commentators are only just starting
Article content
to evaluate its impact.”
The Australian dollar was up 0.1% to $0.7273 and
kiwi was marginally firmer at $0.6952.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the cash rate on hold in
Australia until at least 2024, as the RBA has been insisting it
will be.
Swaps markets show a 97% probability of a rate hike in New
Zealand on Wednesday and a 96% chance of another one in
November.
Traders likewise think that it will take a lot to derail the
Fed from its tapering track, but steadying Treasury yields along
the curve points to some risk to the timing.
“The question is whether there is a number that alters the
Fed’s view on tapering its bond purchases in November, and what
a really weak or hot number means amid the backdrop of rising
stagflation fears,” said Pepperstone’s head of research, Chris
Article content
Weston.
“If U.S. treasuries find further buyers this week into
Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls, the dollar may go on sale this
week.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0043 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1606 $1.1594 +0.11% -5.00% +1.1614 +1.1590
Dollar/Yen 110.9000 111.0300 -0.09% +7.40% +111.0150 +110.9300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9296 0.9307 -0.15% +5.04% +0.9301 +0.9293
Sterling/Dollar 1.3566 1.3543 +0.20% -0.67% +1.3577 +1.3543
Dollar/Canadian 1.2637 1.2643 -0.06% -0.77% +1.2643 +1.2614
Aussie/Dollar 0.7270 0.7268 +0.03% -5.49% +0.7283 +0.7250
NZ 0.6934 0.6943 -0.09% -3.41% +0.6952 +0.6935
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
