Dollar retreats from 9-month high as stock rally lifts sentiment

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar retreated
from more-than-nine-month highs against major peers on Monday as
a bounce in Asian stocks lifted sentiment, despite the continued
spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six rivals, declined 0.19% to 93.311 from Friday, when it
climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.
The move came as equities rebounded across the region, with
base metals prices up as hopes of an improvement in demand rose
after China, the world’s top metals consumer, reported no new
locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since
July. Wall Street’s stronger finish on Friday also underpinned
sentiment.
Commodity-linked currencies including the Aussie and
Canadian dollar led the rebound against the dollar, following
steep declines last week.
The Aussie climbed 0.29% to $0.71575, after
reaching a 9 1/2-month low of $0.71065 on Friday.
Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback slipped
0.25% to C$1.2776. It surged to an eight-month high of C$1.2949
at the end of last week.
Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin topped $50,000 for
the first time since mid-May, and last traded 2.06% higher at
$50,333.24.
The dollar has been buoyed this month by a flight to safety
as a surge in the fast-spreading Delta variant threatens to
derail a global economic recovery, at the same time as the
Federal Reserve is signaling a tapering of stimulus as soon as
this year.
COVID-19 considerations prompted the Fed to move its annual
Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to an online format, to be held
this Friday, raising questions about the central bank’s broader
assessment of the Delta variant’s economic impact.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has thus far mostly played down
the repercussions, gives a speech on the economic outlook at the
event, which will be carefully parsed by traders eager for
details of the timing and pace of monetary policy tightening.
“I’m thinking the Fed could sound somewhat hawkish at the
Jackson Hole symposium this week, so for now the firmness in the
U.S. dollar could continue,” said Osamu Takashima, head of G10
FX strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Japan, who anticipates a
tapering announcement next month.
“Commodity currencies are rebounding a bit now, but this
bounce won’t be so large.”
Even if the Fed comes out more dovish, delaying a taper
would not necessarily dent the currency, according to National
Australia Bank (NAB).
“This can just as easily play out USD positive as negative,
from a risk sentiment/safe-haven USD demand perspective,” Ray
Attrill, NAB’s head of currency strategy, wrote in a client
note.
Meanwhile, rising infections and new restrictions in
Australia and New Zealand are keeping those currencies heavy,
according to the note.
“It remains premature to call an end to this down move” in
the Aussie, Attrill said.
New Zealand’s kiwi was flat at $0.68385, close to
the 9 1/2-month low of $0.6807 reached Friday, with the nation
under lockdown as it struggles to contain a Delta outbreak.
Meanwhile, about 60% of Australia’s population of 25 million
is under lockdown, with infections at a record.
South Korea and Vietnam have also extended or tightened
restrictions, while Japan shifted strategy by tripling COVID-19
tests as daily new infections soared to a record on Friday.
The yen, another safe haven, was largely unchanged
at 109.85 per dollar, consolidating in the center of the trading
range of the past month and a half.
The euro appreciated 0.18% to $1.17195, off
Friday’s 9 1/2-month trough of $1.1664.
Sterling added 0.18% to $1.36475, up from a
one-month of $1.3602 at the end of last week.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing &
Shri Navaratnam)
