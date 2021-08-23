Dollar retreats from 9-month high as stock rally lifts sentiment

TOKYO — The safe-haven dollar retreated

from more-than-nine-month highs against major peers on Monday as

a bounce in Asian stocks lifted sentiment, despite the continued

spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six rivals, declined 0.19% to 93.311 from Friday, when it

climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.

The move came as equities rebounded across the region, with

base metals prices up as hopes of an improvement in demand rose

after China, the world’s top metals consumer, reported no new

locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since

July. Wall Street’s stronger finish on Friday also underpinned

sentiment.

Commodity-linked currencies including the Aussie and

Canadian dollar led the rebound against the dollar, following

steep declines last week.

The Aussie climbed 0.29% to $0.71575, after

reaching a 9 1/2-month low of $0.71065 on Friday.

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback slipped

0.25% to C$1.2776. It surged to an eight-month high of C$1.2949

at the end of last week.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin topped $50,000 for

the first time since mid-May, and last traded 2.06% higher at

$50,333.24.

The dollar has been buoyed this month by a flight to safety

as a surge in the fast-spreading Delta variant threatens to

derail a global economic recovery, at the same time as the

Federal Reserve is signaling a tapering of stimulus as soon as

this year.

COVID-19 considerations prompted the Fed to move its annual

Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium to an online format, to be held

this Friday, raising questions about the central bank’s broader

assessment of the Delta variant’s economic impact.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has thus far mostly played down

the repercussions, gives a speech on the economic outlook at the

event, which will be carefully parsed by traders eager for

details of the timing and pace of monetary policy tightening.

“I’m thinking the Fed could sound somewhat hawkish at the

Jackson Hole symposium this week, so for now the firmness in the

U.S. dollar could continue,” said Osamu Takashima, head of G10

FX strategy at Citigroup Global Markets Japan, who anticipates a

tapering announcement next month.

“Commodity currencies are rebounding a bit now, but this

bounce won’t be so large.”

Even if the Fed comes out more dovish, delaying a taper

would not necessarily dent the currency, according to National

Australia Bank (NAB).

“This can just as easily play out USD positive as negative,

from a risk sentiment/safe-haven USD demand perspective,” Ray

Attrill, NAB’s head of currency strategy, wrote in a client

note.

Meanwhile, rising infections and new restrictions in

Australia and New Zealand are keeping those currencies heavy,

according to the note.

“It remains premature to call an end to this down move” in

the Aussie, Attrill said.

New Zealand’s kiwi was flat at $0.68385, close to

the 9 1/2-month low of $0.6807 reached Friday, with the nation

under lockdown as it struggles to contain a Delta outbreak.

Meanwhile, about 60% of Australia’s population of 25 million

is under lockdown, with infections at a record.

South Korea and Vietnam have also extended or tightened

restrictions, while Japan shifted strategy by tripling COVID-19

tests as daily new infections soared to a record on Friday.

The yen, another safe haven, was largely unchanged

at 109.85 per dollar, consolidating in the center of the trading

range of the past month and a half.

The euro appreciated 0.18% to $1.17195, off

Friday’s 9 1/2-month trough of $1.1664.

Sterling added 0.18% to $1.36475, up from a

one-month of $1.3602 at the end of last week.

Currency bid prices at 0457 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1719 $1.1699 +0.18% -4.08% +1.1724 +1.1694

Dollar/Yen 109.8500 109.8200 +0.02% +6.34% +109.9300 +109.8250

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9163 0.9169 -0.04% +3.59% +0.9177 +0.9158

Sterling/Dollar 1.3648 1.3620 +0.18% -0.13% +1.3654 +1.3610

Dollar/Canadian 1.2772 1.2811 -0.27% +0.33% +1.2832 +1.2769

Aussie/Dollar 0.7160 0.7138 +0.31% -6.92% +0.7165 +0.7120

NZ 0.6842 0.6840 +0.00% -4.75% +0.6856 +0.6820

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

