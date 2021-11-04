Dollar rebounds as investors buy post-Fed dip

Article content LONDON — The dollar rebounded on Thursday, recovering after the Federal Reserve repeated it saw high inflation as transitory while all eyes were on the Bank of England which could become the first major central bank to raise rates since the COVID-19 crisis. The Fed announced on Wednesday a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, but Chairman Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to hike borrowing costs. The move was initially seen as favorable to risky assets, with Wall Street indexes closing at record highs while the safe-haven dollar fell sharply against a basket of major currencies.

Article content Gradually, however, investors took a more balanced view of the Fed monetary policy update and the overall picture painted by fresh upbeat data for the U.S. services industry. The dollar index swung back from a low of 93.80 points shortly after the Fed announcement on Wednesday to 94.25 points at 0800 GMT on Thursday, its highest since Monday. “I think most people would have been looking for a dip to buy dollar,” said Kit Jukes, a macro strategist at Societe Generale. The euro, he noted, remained under pressure against the dollar with the European Central Bank seemingly far behind the Fed in tightening. ECB President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday pushed back on market bets for a rate hike as soon as next October and said it was very unlikely such a move would occur in 2022.