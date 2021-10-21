Dollar rebounds after improving jobs, housing data

Matilda Colman
Oct 21, 2021

NEW YORK — The dollar gained on Thursday

against a basket of currencies, erasing earlier losses, boosted

by better jobs and housing data, and as U.S. Treasury yields

rose.

Data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims

for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week,

pointing to a tightening labor market, though a shortage of

workers could keep the pace of hiring moderate in October.

U.S. home sales also surged to an eight-month high in

September, but higher prices as supply remains tight are

squeezing first-time buyers out of the housing market.

“The dollar faded early in the session, though later found

its footing on improved jobless claims and better existing home

sales data,” said Ronald Simpson, managing director for global

currency analysis at Action Economics.

The dollar index rose to 93.76, up 0.17% on the day,

after earlier falling to 93.49. It had reached a one-year high

of 94.56 last week on mounting bets that the Federal Reserve

will need to raise interest rates sooner than previously

expected to quell rising price pressures.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that the

U.S. central bank should let its $8 trillion balance sheet

shrink over the next couple of years.

The dollar was also supported as benchmark 10-year U.S.

Treasury yields rose to 1.683%, the highest since

May 13.

Risk-sensitive currencies, including the Australian dollar,

continued to weaken even as a rebound in stocks later in the day

showed improving risk sentiment.

The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for risk

appetite, fell 0.67% to $0.7465 after reaching $0.7547

overnight, the highest since July 6.

Commerzbank’s head of FICC technical analysis, Karen Jones,

said in a report on Thursday that the Australian currency was

likely to see profit taking as it reached its 55-week moving

average at $0.7516.

The New Zealand dollar, which has been boosted

since the country on Monday recorded the highest inflation

reading in over a decade, also fell 0.67% to $0.77153, after

rising to $0.7219 overnight, the highest since June 8.

The greenback dipped 0.34% against the safe-haven yen

to 113.97. It had hit a four-year high of 114.67 against the

Japanese currency on Wednesday.

Sterling slipped 0.29% to $1.3785 while the euro

was down 0.23% at $1.1623.

Bitcoin was last at $65,193, after reaching a

record high of $67,017 on Wednesday. Demand for the

cryptocurrency has increased after the launch of the first U.S.

bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:37PM (1937 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.7590 93.6140 +0.17% 4.199% +93.7850 +93.4940

Euro/Dollar $1.1623 $1.1650 -0.23% -4.87% +$1.1667 +$1.1623

Dollar/Yen 113.9650 114.2600 -0.34% +10.25% +114.4100 +113.6700

Euro/Yen 132.46 133.20 -0.56% +4.36% +133.3600 +132.2700

Dollar/Swiss 0.9182 0.9189 -0.08% +3.79% +0.9206 +0.9171

Sterling/Dollar $1.3785 $1.3823 -0.29% +0.89% +$1.3833 +$1.3776

Dollar/Canadian 1.2370 1.2316 +0.45% -2.84% +1.2383 +1.2289

Aussie/Dollar $0.7465 $0.7516 -0.67% -2.95% +$0.7546 +$0.7459

Euro/Swiss 1.0673 1.0706 -0.31% -1.24% +1.0718 +1.0673

Euro/Sterling 0.8429 0.8425 +0.05% -5.68% +0.8443 +0.8423

NZ $0.7153 $0.7201 -0.67% -0.40% +$0.7218 +$0.7142

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3640 8.3055 +0.59% -2.71% +8.3675 +8.3200

Euro/Norway 9.7233 9.6795 +0.45% -7.13% +9.7325 +9.6625

Dollar/Sweden 8.6104 8.5796 +0.03% +5.05% +8.6126 +8.5744

Euro/Sweden 10.0081 10.0052 +0.03% -0.68% +10.0209 +9.9959

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Elizabeth

Howcroft in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and

Jonathan Oatis)

Comments

