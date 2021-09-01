Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test looms

TOKYO — The dollar traded near its lowest

point in nearly three weeks versus major peers on Wednesday,

with investors focused on a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday

for clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin paring

stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, edged higher to 92.751 from Tuesday, when it

dipped as low as 92.395 for the first time since Aug. 6.

The U.S. currency was about flat at $1.18015 per euro

, after touching the weakest since Aug. 5 at $1.1845 in

the previous session.

It rose 0.17% to 110.18 yen, but remained near the

middle of the trading range that has prevailed since early July.

The dollar index climbed as high as 93.734 for the first

time in 9 1/2 months on Aug. 20, but has since sagged as

commentary from Fed officials suggested a taper wasn’t imminent,

beginning with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, a well-known

hawk, saying he might reconsider the need for an early start to

tapering if the pandemic harms the economy.

Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in his

speech at the Jackson Hole conference that tapering could begin

this year, but added the central bank is in no hurry to raise

interest rates.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Reuters on

Monday that she is not yet convinced recent inflation readings

will satisfy the central bank’s price stability goal.

Meanwhile, data overnight showed U.S. consumer confidence

slumping to a six-month low as soaring COVID-19 infections

dampened the economic outlook.

This Friday, economists predict nonfarm payrolls likely

increased by 750,000 last month, after rising 943,000 in July.

The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.2% from 5.4%.

The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for

tapering.

“The USD uptrend is over for the time being at least,” after

Powell successfully separated the debate over taper timing from

any decisions about higher rates, Ray Attrill, head of foreign

exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in

a client note.

“Positive price action” in the Australian and New Zealand

dollars since their Aug. 20 lows suggests “a base has now been

formed for both two currencies,” he said.

The Aussie was little changed at $0.73095 after

touching a more-than-two-week high of $0.7341 on Tuesday. It was

as low a $0.71065 on Aug. 20, a level not seen since early

November.

New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.15% to $0.7036, but

remained close to its highest since Aug. 5 of $0.70685, reached

the previous day. It dipped to $0.6807 on Aug. 20, also a

more-than-nine-month low.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0103 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1803 $1.1809 -0.05% -3.39% +1.1812 +1.1801

Dollar/Yen 110.1750 110.0400 +0.15% +6.69% +110.2000 +109.9900

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9164 0.9153 +0.14% +3.61% +0.9167 +0.9161

Sterling/Dollar 1.3738 1.3756 -0.16% +0.53% +1.3758 +1.3735

Dollar/Canadian 1.2631 1.2614 +0.17% -0.77% +1.2637 +1.2609

Aussie/Dollar 0.7310 0.7314 -0.05% -4.97% +0.7324 +0.7309

NZ 0.7039 0.7050 -0.13% -1.96% +0.7055 +0.7034

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

