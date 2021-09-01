Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test looms

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar traded near its lowest
point in nearly three weeks versus major peers on Wednesday,
with investors focused on a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday
for clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin paring
stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, edged higher to 92.751 from Tuesday, when it
dipped as low as 92.395 for the first time since Aug. 6.
The U.S. currency was about flat at $1.18015 per euro
, after touching the weakest since Aug. 5 at $1.1845 in

the previous session.
It rose 0.17% to 110.18 yen, but remained near the
middle of the trading range that has prevailed since early July.
The dollar index climbed as high as 93.734 for the first
time in 9 1/2 months on Aug. 20, but has since sagged as
commentary from Fed officials suggested a taper wasn’t imminent,
beginning with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, a well-known
hawk, saying he might reconsider the need for an early start to
tapering if the pandemic harms the economy.
Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in his
speech at the Jackson Hole conference that tapering could begin
this year, but added the central bank is in no hurry to raise
interest rates.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Reuters on

Monday that she is not yet convinced recent inflation readings
will satisfy the central bank’s price stability goal.
Meanwhile, data overnight showed U.S. consumer confidence
slumping to a six-month low as soaring COVID-19 infections
dampened the economic outlook.
This Friday, economists predict nonfarm payrolls likely
increased by 750,000 last month, after rising 943,000 in July.
The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.2% from 5.4%.
The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for
tapering.
“The USD uptrend is over for the time being at least,” after
Powell successfully separated the debate over taper timing from
any decisions about higher rates, Ray Attrill, head of foreign
exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in

a client note.
“Positive price action” in the Australian and New Zealand
dollars since their Aug. 20 lows suggests “a base has now been
formed for both two currencies,” he said.
The Aussie was little changed at $0.73095 after
touching a more-than-two-week high of $0.7341 on Tuesday. It was
as low a $0.71065 on Aug. 20, a level not seen since early
November.
New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.15% to $0.7036, but
remained close to its highest since Aug. 5 of $0.70685, reached
the previous day. It dipped to $0.6807 on Aug. 20, also a
more-than-nine-month low.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0103 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1803 $1.1809 -0.05% -3.39% +1.1812 +1.1801
Dollar/Yen 110.1750 110.0400 +0.15% +6.69% +110.2000 +109.9900
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9164 0.9153 +0.14% +3.61% +0.9167 +0.9161
Sterling/Dollar 1.3738 1.3756 -0.16% +0.53% +1.3758 +1.3735
Dollar/Canadian 1.2631 1.2614 +0.17% -0.77% +1.2637 +1.2609
Aussie/Dollar 0.7310 0.7314 -0.05% -4.97% +0.7324 +0.7309
NZ 0.7039 0.7050 -0.13% -1.96% +0.7055 +0.7034
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
