Dollar pinned near three-week low as U.S payrolls test looms

TOKYO — The dollar traded near its lowest
point in nearly three weeks versus major peers on Wednesday,
with investors focused on a key U.S. jobs report due on Friday
for clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin paring
stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, edged higher to 92.777 from Tuesday, when it
dipped as low as 92.395 for the first time since Aug. 6.
The U.S. currency was about 0.1% stronger at $1.18015 per
euro, after touching the weakest since Aug. 5 at
$1.1845 in the previous session.
“The USD uptrend is over for the time being at least,” after
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell successfully separated the
debate over taper timing from any decisions about higher
interest rates, Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy
at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note.
“Positive price action” in the Australian and New Zealand
dollars since their Aug. 20 lows suggests “a base has now been
formed,” he said.
The Aussie was flat at $0.73115 after touching a
more-than-two-week high of $0.7341 on Tuesday. It fell as low as
$0.71065 on Aug. 20, a level not seen since early November.
New Zealand’s kiwi slipped 0.18% to $0.7035, but
remained close to its highest since Aug. 5 of $0.70685, reached
the previous day. It dipped to $0.6807 on Aug. 20, also a
more-than-nine-month low.
The dollar index climbed as high as 93.734 for the first
time in 9 1/2 months on Aug. 20, but has since sagged as
commentary from Fed officials suggested a taper wasn’t imminent,
beginning with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, a well-known
hawk, saying he might reconsider the need for an early start to
tapering if the pandemic harms the economy.
Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in his
speech at the Jackson Hole conference that tapering could begin
this year, but added the central bank is in no hurry to raise
interest rates.
“Powell’s speech didn’t really provide any new information,
which leaves the market waiting for nonfarm payrolls this week,”
with the dollar lacking any real direction, said Shinichiro
Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
“The market is expecting solid employment growth to have
continued in August, which should help the Fed to further the
discussion on tapering,” boosting the dollar, he said.
The Fed has made a labor market recovery a condition for
tapering.
This Friday, economists predict nonfarm payrolls likely
increased by 750,000 last month, after rising 943,000 in July.
The unemployment rate is forecast to fall to 5.2% from 5.4%.
Barclays is a little more bullish, anticipating 850,000
additional payrolls, and a jobless rate of 5.1%. Kadota
forecasts the dollar will gain to 112 yen by year-end for the
first time since February 2020.
The dollar rose 0.23% to 110.235 yen on Wednesday,
but remained near the middle of the trading range that has
prevailed since early July.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0518 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1796 $1.1809 -0.10% -3.45% +1.1812 +1.1796
Dollar/Yen 110.2300 110.0400 +0.17% +6.71% +110.2400 +109.9900
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9184 0.9153 +0.34% +3.81% +0.9185 +0.9161
Sterling/Dollar 1.3734 1.3756 -0.16% +0.53% +1.3758 +1.3732
Dollar/Canadian 1.2623 1.2614 +0.07% -0.87% +1.2637 +1.2609
Aussie/Dollar 0.7314 0.7314 -0.01% -4.93% +0.7324 +0.7308
NZ 0.7038 0.7050 -0.19% -2.02% +0.7055 +0.7034
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
